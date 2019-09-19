All you need to know about the opening match of the 2019 Rugby World Cup

2019 Rugby World Cup: Japan v Russia

Head-to-head

Played – 6

Japan wins – 5

Russia wins – 1

Most recent meeting – Japan 32-27 Russia (24 November 2018)

The two teams last played each other at the end of 2018 in Gloucester and it was a close affair. The first half was dominated by the Russians as they took a huge 22-10 lead into half-time. However the Brave Blossoms came storming back in the second-half eventually securing the victory 34-27.

Did You Know?

More than half of the Japan squad were born outside the country (16 foreign-born, 15 born in Japan). Only Tonga (18) and Samoa (19) have more foreign-born players in their squads.

The Coaches

Japan Coach – Jamie Joseph

“We have a lot of respect for Russia. We were very lucky to have won when we last played Russia. We went into the Test match last year, we prepared very well, very similar to this week, but they put us under whole lots of pressure: we conceded penalties, they built the lead and when those things happen they start to play to their potential.”

Russia Coach – Lyn Jones

“Japan are entering the game as favourites. Let me be frank, we have a 20% chance in this game – but that’s just on paper. They are very fast, nobody makes mistakes. We appreciate the way Japan play but we also want to touch the line, do well and enjoy ourselves.”

The Teams

Japan: William Tupou; Kotaro Matsushima, Timothy Lafaele, Ryoto Nakamura, Lomano Lava Lemeki; Yu Tamura, Yutaka Nagare; Keita Inagaki, Shota Horie, Asaeli Ai Valu, Wimpie van der Walt, James Moore, Michael Leitch (captain), Pieter Labuschagne, Kazuki Himeno.

Replacements: Atsushi Sakate, Isileli Nakajima, Jiwon Koo, Luke Thompson, Hendrik Tui, Fumiaki Tanaka, Rikiya Matsuda, Ryohei Yamanaka.

Russia: Vasily Artemyev (captain); German Davydov, Vladimir Ostroushko, Dmitry Gerasimov, Kirill Golosnitskiy; Yuri Kushnarev, Vasily Dorofeev; Valery Morozov, Stanislav Selskii, Kirill Gotovtsev, Andrey Ostrikov, Bogdan Fedotko, Vitaly Zhivatov, Tagir Gadzhiev, Nikita Vavilin.

Replacements: Evgeny Matveev, Andrei Polivalov, Azamat Bitiev, Andrey Garbuzov, Anton Sychev, Dmitry Perov, Ramil Gaisin, Vladislav Sozonov.

