All you need to know about the opening match of the 2019 Rugby World Cup
2019 Rugby World Cup: Japan v Russia
Head-to-head
Played – 6
Japan wins – 5
Russia wins – 1
Most recent meeting – Japan 32-27 Russia (24 November 2018)
The two teams last played each other at the end of 2018 in Gloucester and it was a close affair. The first half was dominated by the Russians as they took a huge 22-10 lead into half-time. However the Brave Blossoms came storming back in the second-half eventually securing the victory 34-27.
Did You Know?
More than half of the Japan squad were born outside the country (16 foreign-born, 15 born in Japan). Only Tonga (18) and Samoa (19) have more foreign-born players in their squads.
The Coaches
Japan Coach – Jamie Joseph
“We have a lot of respect for Russia. We were very lucky to have won when we last played Russia. We went into the Test match last year, we prepared very well, very similar to this week, but they put us under whole lots of pressure: we conceded penalties, they built the lead and when those things happen they start to play to their potential.”
Russia Coach – Lyn Jones
“Japan are entering the game as favourites. Let me be frank, we have a 20% chance in this game – but that’s just on paper. They are very fast, nobody makes mistakes. We appreciate the way Japan play but we also want to touch the line, do well and enjoy ourselves.”
The Teams
Japan: William Tupou; Kotaro Matsushima, Timothy Lafaele, Ryoto Nakamura, Lomano Lava Lemeki; Yu Tamura, Yutaka Nagare; Keita Inagaki, Shota Horie, Asaeli Ai Valu, Wimpie van der Walt, James Moore, Michael Leitch (captain), Pieter Labuschagne, Kazuki Himeno.
Replacements: Atsushi Sakate, Isileli Nakajima, Jiwon Koo, Luke Thompson, Hendrik Tui, Fumiaki Tanaka, Rikiya Matsuda, Ryohei Yamanaka.
Russia: Vasily Artemyev (captain); German Davydov, Vladimir Ostroushko, Dmitry Gerasimov, Kirill Golosnitskiy; Yuri Kushnarev, Vasily Dorofeev; Valery Morozov, Stanislav Selskii, Kirill Gotovtsev, Andrey Ostrikov, Bogdan Fedotko, Vitaly Zhivatov, Tagir Gadzhiev, Nikita Vavilin.
Replacements: Evgeny Matveev, Andrei Polivalov, Azamat Bitiev, Andrey Garbuzov, Anton Sychev, Dmitry Perov, Ramil Gaisin, Vladislav Sozonov.
Key Players
Japan – Michael Leitch is the first name on the team sheet and not just because he is captain. A world-class performer, Leitch is a leader of the ‘do as I do’ variety and is not afraid to make bold decisions. He has rising star Kazuki Himeno alongside him in the back row while Yutaka Nagare has been given the nod at scrum-half ahead of the experienced Fumiaki Tanaka.
Russia – Fly-half Yuri Kushnarev might be 34 but he’s still critically important. With 11 Russian league titles, nine Russian Cups and three Russian Super Cups, he is the most decorated rugby player the country has ever produced. There is more experience at full-back in captain Vasily Artemyev – and look out for openside flanker Tagir Gadzhiev.
How to watch
This match kicks off at 11.45am UK & Ireland time. It is live on ITV (UK) and eir Sport (Ireland), or you can listen to radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live.
