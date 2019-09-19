There's a huge match to kick things off in Pool B – All Blacks v Springboks

2019 Rugby World Cup: New Zealand v South Africa

Head-to-head

Played – 98

New Zealand wins – 58

South Africa wins – 36

Draws – 4

Most recent meeting – New Zealand 16-16 South Africa (27 July 2019)

New Zealand looked as if they had secured a victory earlier this year, but Herschel Jantjies scored a try in the last minute that was then calmly converted by Handre Pollard to level things up.

Did You Know?

The first match these two sides played against each other was way back in 1921. The All Blacks won that Test in Dunedin 13-5.

Related: Rugby World Cup Fixtures

The Coaches

New Zealand Coach – Steve Hansen

“The challenge of playing one of our oldest and most respected foes has us excited and energised by what lies ahead. Each time we play South Africa, it’s a tight battle and a real arm wrestle. To perform at our very best, we’ll have to play with real clarity, intent, energy and clear heads. Both teams will have their moments and it’ll be our job to ensure we limit theirs and take full opportunity of ours.”

South Africa Coach – Rassie Erasmus

“There is a lot at stake in terms of pride and respect between the countries and as a head coach it makes me really proud to be with these boys in this match and knowing that both teams have equal chances in this match. The thing that makes it special is that if you ask anybody right now who is going to win this test match, then I don’t think anybody can bet on the two teams.”

Related: Rugby World Cup TV Coverage

The Teams

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett; Sevu Reece, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ryan Crotty, George Bridge; Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Joe Moody, Dane Coles, Nepo Laulala, Samuel Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Kieran Read (captain).

Replacements: Codie Taylor, Ofa Tuungafasi, Angus Ta’avao, Patrick Tuipulotu, Shannon Frizell, TJ Perenara, Sonny Bill Williams, Ben Smith

South Africa: Willie Le Roux; Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Handre Pollard, Faf De Klerk; Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (captain), Pieter-Steph Du Toit, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: Mbongeni Mbonambi, Tendai Mtawarira, Trevor Nyakane, RG Snyman, Francois Louw, Herschel Jantjies, Frans Steyn, Jesse Kriel.