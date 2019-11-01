Here is the shortlist for men's and women's 15s players of the year, the breakthrough player of the year and try of the year.

In the build-up to the Rugby World Cup final between England and South Africa on Saturday, we saw World Rugby announce men’s player of the year nominees as well as the shortlists for several other awards.

The nominees for World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year in association with Mastercard are: Pieter-Steph du Toit (South Africa), Tom Curry (England), Alun Wyn Jones (Wales), Cheslin Kolbe (South Africa), Ardie Savea (New Zealand) and Joe Taufete’e (USA).



The nominees for World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year in association with Mastercard are: Sarah Bern (England), Pauline Bourdon (France), Kendra Cocksedge (New Zealand), Katy Daley-Mclean (England) and Emily Scarratt (England).

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said of both prestigious lists: “The World Rugby Men’s and Women’s 15s Player of the Year awards are the ultimate accolade for Test players and this year there have been an exceptional number of outstanding candidates. I would like to congratulate all 11 players who, deservingly, have been nominated for this year’s award.”

World Rugby also gave us the list of coach of the year award nominees. On it are South African coach Rassie Eramus, New Zealand’s Steve Hansen, England’s Eddie Jones, Japan’s Jamie Joseph and Wales.

For try of the year, the nominees are Charles Ollivon (France), Cobus Reinach (South Africa), TJ Perenara (New Zealand), Sergio Parisse (Italy). You can watch all of the scores above.

And then there’s the award for breakthrough player of the year. Up for the gong are Joe Cokanasiga (England), Herschel Jantjies (South Africa) and Romain Ntamack (France).

The winners will be named at the World Rugby Awards at The Prince Park Tower in Tokyo, Japan, on 3 November.

Who do you think should win the gongs?

