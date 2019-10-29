Find out the referee, assistants and TMO selected for the 2019 Rugby World Cup final between England and South Africa

Rugby World Cup Referee Announced For Final

Jerome Garces will referee the 2019 Rugby World Cup final between England and South Africa on Saturday 2 November in Yokohama.

Garces is the first Frenchman to take charge of a World Cup final and he will be assisted by Romain Poite (France) and Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand). Ben Skeen (New Zealand) is the TMO for the match.

Garces said: “I am honoured and delighted to be appointed to referee the Rugby World Cup 2019 final. It is a dream as a referee, but this is a team sport, and as a team of four, we will be out there to do the best for the teams, the fans, the sport, but also the entire match officials team, selectors and support team, who have worked so hard over the last four years.”

Wayne Barnes has the whistle for the third-place play-off between New Zealand and Wales on Friday night in Tokyo. It will be his 90th Test as a referee and his 21st at a World Cup.

His assistants are Jaco Peyper (South Africa) and Pascal Gaüzère (France), with Marius Jonker (South Africa) as TMO.

Final: England v South Africa – Jerome Garces (France)

Bronze Final: New Zealand v Wales – Wayne Barnes (England)

Rugby World Cup Referees

Referees (12): Wayne Barnes (England), Luke Pearce (England), Jérôme Garcès (France), Romain Poite (France), Pascal Gaüzère (France), Mathieu Raynal (France), Nigel Owens (Wales), Jaco Peyper (South Africa), Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand), Paul Williams (New Zealand), Nic Berry (Australia) and Angus Gardner (Australia)

Assistant referees (seven): Matthew Carley (England, reserve referee), Karl Dickson (England), Andrew Brace (Ireland), Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand), Federico Anselmi (Argentina), Shuhei Kubo (Japan) and Alex Ruiz (France)

TMOs (four): Graham Hughes (England), Rowan Kitt (England), Ben Skeen (New Zealand) and Marius Jonker (South Africa)

