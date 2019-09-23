Rugby World Cup social media round-up

Here's everything that's been happening on social media over the last few days

As you would expect, it’s been a busy few days for those interested in Rugby World Cup social media output. There has been a lot to take in. So we have picked through a few of the funniest, smartest and downright weirdest moments for you to enjoy.

Test Match Animals

Writer Paul Eddison spotted this cracker of a graphic on Japanese TV explaining each rugby position. And yes, they have made the fly-half position a human being. The obvious highlights are the wild boar at hooker and the monkey at nine.

This all begs the question: what should the utility mack on your bench be?

Incredible View

How about this from Rugby World Cup and sponsor Canon, looking at George Bridge’s try for the All Blacks against South Africa?

Now that is how you watch rugby. This is the kind of innovation you love to see at major tournaments.

Even Better View?

Of course, not all views have to be technologically advanced. We give you fans in Fiji…

We hope they enjoyed the game.

Georgian Pranks

This post on instagram from Georgian prop Levan Chilachava shows some elite-level pranking from the Georgians.

Be prepared. There will be a lot of pranking videos doing the rounds on players’ social media profiles during this Rugby World Cup.

Change of Policy

After a few complaints about queues for food at venues, the organisers have had to make a big concessions. Here they are on their decision

Considering the big fear was that beer would run out in pubs and venues during this World Cup, this has become a big talking point.

Ridiculous Flexibility

The official Rugby World Cup page has paid this tribute to a bowing Cian Healy…

Traditional Dress

This is some sartorial move from the Canadian national squad… Yep, they are in traditional Japanese attire here!

NFL Legend Support

New England Patriots’ evergreen quarterback Tom Brady showed his support for the Springboks before their showdown with the All Blacks…

Before realising that, as a Patriot, he should really side with the USA Eagles too…

National Confusion

Samoa-capped prop Paul Alo-Emile wasn’t impressed with Fox Sport Austrlia’s presenter mixing up Manu Tuilagi’s heritage after England’s win over Tonga on Sunday.

What do we reckon: A bit of fishing or a genuine bob-boo from presenter Nick McArdle?

Follow Rugby World

If you want to see what we are up to out in Japan, check us out on Instagram.

Also make sure you know about theRugby World Cup Groups, Warm-ups, Dates, Fixtures, Venues, TV Coverage, Qualified Teams by clicking on the highlighted links.

You can follow Rugby World on Facebook and Twitter too.

