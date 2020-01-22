Stay up to date with the point scorer standings for the 2020 Six Nations here

Top Point-Scorer In The 2020 Six Nations

It may not be an official award of any kind but being the top-scorer in a Six Nations tournament is an honour that deserves more recognition. Some of the finest kickers to play the game have held the honour and the question is, who will do so at the conclusion of the 2020 tournament? Below we have some names to look out for.

England – Owen Farrell

After their Rugby World Cup exploits England are one of the favourites to win the Grand Slam at the moment and if they perform at the level they showed in Japan, then Owen Farrell is almost certain to collect a lot of points across the five matches.

Wales – Dan Biggar

Biggar has made the kicking role his own for wales and if they collect another Grand Slam then it would not be a surprise to see the 30-year-old top of the pile.

Ireland – Jonathan Sexton

Having been top points scorer back in 2014, we expect Sexton to contend once again in 2020.

France – Romain Ntamack

The question here is if he Ntamack starts. He has shown his kicking ability in the past and he pops up with tries often, but with a new coach it is difficult to predict who will have start and who will have the kicking duties.

Scotland – Finn Russell

With the retirement of Greig Laidlaw, Russell is expected to take over the kicking duties for Scotland.

Italy – Tomasso Allan

He is an accurate kicker no doubt but Italy always struggle to score points so Allan may struggle to get to the top of the leaderboard.

Top Point-Scorer In The 2020 Six Nations

Updated Standings

We will update this section as soon as the tournament has started and games have been played.

Previous Top Points Scorers In The Six Nations

2019 – Owen Farrell – England (59)

2018 – Maxime Machenaud – France (50)

2017 – Camile Lopez – France (67)

2016 – Owen Farrell – England (69)

2015 – George Ford – England (75)

2014 – Jonathan Sexton – Ireland (66)

2013 – Leigh Halfpenny – Wales (74)

2012 – Leigh Halfpenny – Wales (66)

2011 – Toby Flood – England (50)

2010 – Stephen Jones – Wales (63)