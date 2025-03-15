Can Scotland crash the French party in Paris?

Watch France v Scotland as Les Bleus look to seal the Six Nations title in front of a home crowd in Paris. Read on for all the information you need to watch the last game of this year’s championship, whether you want to follow the action on TV or online.

After their spectacular win over Ireland in Dublin a week ago, the title is France’s to lose. Comfortably ahead in the table and with an awe-inspiring points difference, a win effectively guarantees them the championship. Scotland aren’t just in town to make up the numbers, however, and after an impressive first-half performance in last Saturday’s win over Wales, they’ll be confident they can cause an upset.

Saturday’s encounter gets underway at 9.00pm CET / 8.00pm GMT at the Stade de France, and you can watch France v Scotland for free in the UK, Italy and France. This guide will tell you everything you need to tune in to the big men’s Six Nations finale, wherever you are in the world.

Key information

– France v Scotland date: Saturday 15 March 2025

– France v Scotland kick-off time: 9.00pm local (CET) / 8.00pm GMT / 4.00pm ET / 10.00pm SAST / 7.00am AEDT (Sunday)

– France v Scotland venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

– France v Scotland on TV: ITV1, RTÉ 2, France 2

– France v Scotland streams: ITVX (free), RTÉ Player (free), FranceTV (free)

How to watch France v Scotland live stream for free in the UK

As with all of France’s home games in this season’s Six Nations, the tournament’s big finale is available for free on ITV in the UK.

If you want to go old school and watch through your TV aerial, the match is on ITV1. A free France v Scotland live stream is also available on the ITVX streaming service. The platform is free to use on your computer, through the smartphone/tablet app and on your smart TV, though you do need a valid TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK. You also need to complete a brief registration to use the service.

ITV’s France v Scotland coverage starts at 7.15pm GMT on Saturday 15 March. Saturday’s other Six Nations fixtures are also free-to-air: Italy v Ireland (kick-off 2.15pm GMT) is on ITV, while Wales v England (kick-off 4.45pm GMT) is on the BBC.

How to watch France v Scotland from overseas

Away from home on Saturday evening? Even if you’re abroad there’s no need to worry about missing the final men’s Six Nations match of 2025. Geo-blocking can get in the way of watching your usual streaming services from overseas, byt a handy little piece of software called a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can help you tune in as if you were back home in your living room.

This isn’t witchcraft. Instead, a VPN can make can make your computer, smartphone or tablet appear to be in a different country by changing your device’s IP address. This allows you to unblock geo-blocked streams and, as an extra bonus, VPNs can also improve your internet security and privacy – and that’s a win all round.

How to watch France v Scotland in Ireland

In Ireland, you can watch France v Scotland via free broadcaster RTÉ. They have coverage on both terrestrial channel RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player, which you can stream through the app or the in-browser player. Best of all, no sign-up is required.

The build-up starts at 7.30pm GMT ahead of the 8.00pm kick-off.

How to watch France v Scotland in France

Free-to-air public broadcaster France Télévisions has the rights to every Six Nations game, and they’ll be hoping to save the best for last with a French win in Paris.

Terrestrial viewers can watch the action as it happens on France 2, while a France v Scotland live stream is available on the FranceTV platform. Both options are free to view.

The build-up starts at 8.35pm CET ahead of the 9.00pm CET kick-off.

France v Scotland: other global streams

USA: Rugby fans in the US need the Peacock streaming platform to watch France v Scotland. It costs $7.99 per month to subscribe.

Australia: If you’re down under, Stan Sport is the place to go for live Six Nations action. The service will cost you $15 per month on top of the base Stan subscription of $12 per month.

Italy: Italian fans can keep an eye on the last match of the competition by watching France v Scotland on subscription service Sky Sports Italia.

New Zealand: Kiwis should head to Sky Sport to watch France v Scotland. A streaming sub will set you back $49.99 a month, but coverage is also available through satellite TV.

South Africa: Rugby lovers in South Africa need SuperSport to watch France v Scotland.

