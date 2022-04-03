Find out who makes our composite XV from the latest championship matches

2022 Women’s Six Nations Team of Round Two

The second round of the 2022 Women’s Six Nations had a similar feel to the first.

There were convincing victories for England and France, over Italy and Ireland respectively, albeit that this week they were both more clinical than perhaps they had been on the first weekend.

As for Wales, they fought back to beat Scotland in Cardiff, just as they had seven days earlier away in Ireland.

That’s how the results went but who deserves a place in our composite XV from the latest round of championship matches? Here are the standout performers we picked – and let us know your thoughts too.

15. Kayleigh Powell (Wales)

Scotland’s Shona Campbell impressed at 15 on her first Test start and Emilie Boulard was on the scoresheet for France again, but it’s Powell who shades selection here.

Built on a decent display in Dublin, covered the backfield well and proved a threat with ball in hand too.

14. Lydia Thompson (England)

Both England wings delivered brilliant performances in Parma, showing clinical finishing skills to score five of the Red Roses’ 12 tries between them.

Thompson pips Sarah McKenna thanks to her hat-trick and the fact she was the only player in any team to break the 200 mark in terms of metres made.

13. Maelle Filopon (France)

The French back-line appeared somewhat rusty against Italy in round one but they looked far slicker against Ireland.

Filopon looked dangerous with ball in hand, finding holes in the Irish defence and keeping attacks going with her offloading game.

12. Helena Rowland (England)

Shared the playmaking and kicking responsibility with Zoe Harrison, the two regularly swapping into the first receiver position. And helped to create Lydia Thompson’s first try by drawing defenders and providing the scoring pass.

11. Rhona Lloyd (Scotland)

Her tries either side of half-time gave Scotland a 19-7 lead before Wales’ comeback.

Her second try was a particular standout as it was her initial break following the restart that led to her going over in the corner a few phases later.

10. Zoe Harrison (England)

Displayed the same game management that we saw during the autumn.

She kicked well out of hand, ensuring England could capitalise territory-wise from Italy’s ill-discipline and delivering a deft grubber to set up Emily Scarratt’s 50th Test try.

9. Laure Sansus (France)

England’s Natasha Hunt looked sharp on her return to Test rugby but the French nine gets the nod in this team for the second week running.

As well as scoring two tries, she had les Bleues playing with tempo from the off.

1. Vickii Cornborough (England)

The Red Roses loosehead popped up multiple times in the wide channels early on in Parma – and looked comfortable doing so.

On top of that, she was part of a commanding scrum performance and her chargedown led to Lydia Thompson’s first try.

2. Lana Skeldon (Scotland)

It’s rare that you see a hooker play 80 minutes these days but Scotland are asking that of their front-rowers and Skeldon looked comfortable doing so.

She marked her 50th cap with an early try from a driving maul and was heavily involved throughout.

3. Clara Joyeux (France)

Not only a vital component to a France scrum that dominated the Irish pack, but she also scored the bonus-point try at the end of the first half.

A special mention for Sarah Bern, too, who came off the bench for England to run in a try from halfway!

4. Sara Tounesi (Italy)

There was little for the Azzurre to celebrate in their hammering by England but the performance of Tounesi was impressive.

Italy had minimal possession and territory, but the second-row made an impact with and without the ball. She was her country’s top carrier (eight), metre-maker (66) and tackler (22).

5. Audrey Forlani (France)

Like Joyeux, she is part of a powerful France pack that overwhelmed Ireland in Toulouse.

Plus, she was her team’s second highest tackler and showed great awareness and physicality to score a try.

6. Alex Matthews (England)

Only Lydia Thompson made more metres than the Red Roses blindside in round three.

A continual threat in the loose, breaking more tackles than any other England player, she also powered over for a first-half try.

7. Alisha Butchers (Wales)

Okay, we’ve been a little cheeky moving her from blindside to openside but she merits a place for setting up what proved to be the winning try for Wales.

Butchers backed up last weekend’s Player of the Match performance against Ireland with a similarly impactful display in defence. And her dummy and break put away Ffion Lewis for a 75th-minute try.

8. Sioned Harries (Wales)

She was on the pitch for less than 40 minutes but made such an impact that she was named Player of the Match.

Within seconds of coming on, she had won a crucial turnover penalty that allowed Wales to set up a lineout in the 22 and a few phases later the back-rower had scored a crucial try.

A physical presence in the closing stages and perhaps we’ll see her in a starting shirt against England in the next round.

