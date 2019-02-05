In this piece we take a look at players who are certain to be on the plane to Japan, and who could be missing out.

Rugby World Cup Player Watch

With the 2019 Six Nations in the books after Round One, the weekend’s action provided us with some excellent performances as well as some that were lacking. Within the context of a Rugby World Cup year, performances in tournaments like the Six Nations will have considerable impact on a players participation.

As a result, in this piece we are going to take a look at some players who have punched their plane ticket to Japan, who are in the mix, and who may be struggling to get selected for their respective countries.

Who has punched their ticket?

Mako Vunipola (England)

A Man of the Match performance against Ireland, Vunipola was sublime in every aspect in Dublin. Physical, aggressive and a relentless worker, Mako’s participation in Japan is all but assured.

Louis Picamoles (France)

Saying anything is certain in terms of the French rugby team is a dangerous prospect, but no other French back-rower can bring to the table what Picamoles does. Against Wales he was a powerful ball-carrier and was arguably Les Bleus best player on the night.

Josh Navidi (Wales)

The Welsh back-row is an immensely competitive place at the moment but Navidi has shown just how important he is with performances like the one last week against France. Busy, energetic, aggressively physical and a menace at the breakdown, he can play on either side of the scrum so his presence I believe to be a certainty later this year.

Who is in the mix?

Blair Kinghorn (Scotland)

A hat-trick of tries is a sure fire way to grab any coaches attention but two things should be acknowledged before Kinghorn takes his seat on the plane to Japan. The first is that regular starter Sean Maitland is yet to return to the starting line-up, and whilst Kinghorn did produce a hat-trick, we will need to see how he goes against more staunch opposition. If he puts in more good performances as the Six Nations goes on, then Kinghorn is sure to play a part in Japan.

Josh Adams (Wales)

Adams is another winger who is in the mix at the moment. George North is certain to take up one of the wing spots, and while there is uncertainty hanging over Leigh Halfpenny, Liam Williams’s form versatility means he is a starting option at 15 or on the wing. Because of this, Adams must make his appearances count as he did the other night against France when he set up Wales’ first try to get back into the match.