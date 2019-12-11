We think there are four teams currently with a chance at winning the Six Nations.

Six Nations Favourites

The 2020 Six Nations seems to be pretty wide open right now with roughly four teams all with a good chance at sitting top of the table when the tournament concludes in March.

Six Nations Favourites

England

The favourites for the tournament victory and also to earn the Grand Slam, England will be looking to get over their World Cup Final loss to South Africa. Jones is still at the helm and they haven’t lost any players so strong performances are expected from the men in white. They do have to play Wales and Ireland back-to-back, in the middle of the tournament which could scupper their hopes of a Grand Slam though.

Wales

A year on from a Grand Slam, Wales once again came close to a World Cup Final spot but ultimately fell short in what was Warren Gatland’s last match at the helm. Wayne Pivac has now taken over and will be looking to continue the high standards Gatland set. No doubt the Welsh have the players to do the same again but it would not be surprising for their to be teething problems.

Ireland

Once again Ireland go into the Six Nations off the back of yet more Rugby World Cup disappointment. Joe Schmidt is gone and Andy Farrell has come in so like Wales, there could be issues. But they have world-class players all over the pitch who have all tasted Grand Slam and Six Nations success before so they are rightly one of the teams to be wary of come tournament time.

France

Surprisingly many are picking France as one of the favourites heading into the 2020 tournament. It seems that people have not forgotten that had it not been for a moment of madness, they would have beaten 2019 Grand Slam champions Wales in the World Cup quarter-finals, and they appear to have a young exciting French side that could ruffle a few feathers.