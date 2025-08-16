The biggest rugby tournament in the southern hemisphere gets underway in Johannesburg.

Watch South Africa v Australia as the 2025 Rugby Championship kicks off at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know to tune into this year’s first South Africa v Australia encounter online, on TV and from anywhere.

South Africa v Australia: Key viewing information

– Date: Saturday 16 August 2025

– Venue: Ellis Park, Johannesburg

– Kick-off time: 4.10pm BST / 5.10pm SAST / 1.10am AEST (Sunday) / 11.10am ET

– TV channels/Live streams: Sky Sports/Now (UK & Ireland); Stan Sport (Australia); SuperSport (South Africa); NZR+ (various countries across Europe)

Stream on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland

Sky Sports has the rights to show every match of the 2025 Rugby Championship in the UK and Ireland, including a Springboks v Wallabies live stream.

The game kicks off at 4.10pm BST on Saturday afternoon, with the build-up getting underway at 4.00pm on Sky Sports Action.

You can check out the latest Sky Sports subscription offers on the Sky website. There’s no shortage of ways to tune in, including the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation or Xbox.

Now Sports offers a daily deal – where you can watch Sky Sports services – for £14.99. If you want to avoid a lengthier contract, there’s also a monthly option – prices start at £28 per month. If you only want to watch Saturday’s match,

If you’re going to be overseas when this Rugby Championship opener kicks off, a VPN can help you watch your usual South Africa v Australia live stream as if you were back at home. More details below…

If you're abroad this weekend, that doesn't mean you have to miss this eagerly anticipated Ellis Park clash. That's because a good VPN (Virtual Private Network) can help you take your usual streaming service with you, wherever you are in the world. These handy pieces of software can help you to change your laptop, smartphone or tablet's IP address. This means you can make your device appear to be in your home country, allowing you to access your TV provider wherever you are, even when you're on the other side of the world. VPNs also improve your internet security, which is great news if you're using a Wi-Fi connection in an unfamiliar hotel or bar.

How to watch Springboks v Wallabies in Australia

Rugby fans down under can watch every game of the 2025 Rugby Championship on Stan Sport, including South Africa v Australia. You’ll have to stay up late, however, because the kick-off time is 1.10am AEST in the small hours of Sunday morning.

Stan Sport costs $20 per month on top of a general Stan plan, which starts from $12 per month.

You won’t have to pay to watch all of the Wallabies’ Championship matches this season, however. The side’s upcoming games against Argentina and New Zealand will all be available free-to-air on Nine Network, via Nine and its 9Now streaming service.

Stream the Springboks’ Rugby Championship opener in South Africa

SuperSport has the South African rights to the Rugby Championship. South Africa v Australia kicks off at 5.10pm SAST.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch the South Africa v Australia across Europe

New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ platform is showing Rugby Championship matches in numerous European countries where no specific broadcast deal is available. The list includes Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine. The service is also available in China, India, Kazakhstan and Sri Lanka.

A SANZAAR month pass costs €14.99, while a SANZAAR season pass (which will see you through the whole championship) will cost you €34.99. Signing up is super easy – all you have to do is visit the NZR+ website, set up an account with your email address, and select one of the subscription packages.

How to watch Springboks v Wallabies in the USA

FloRugby should be your destination for a South Africa v Australia live stream in the United States. This match kicks off at 11.10am ET / 8.10am PT on Saturday morning.

A rolling monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 (which effectively works out at $12.50 per month). That gets you access to the entire FloSports network, which is great news for fans of cycling, motorsport, American football and more.

Stream the 2025 Rugby Championship in New Zealand

You can keep track of the All Blacks’ Rugby Championship rivals on Sky Sport NZ, which has the rights to every game of the tournament this year.

A subscription to streaming service Sky Sport Now costs $54.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.

Watch South Africa v Australia in Hong Kong, Singapore and across southeast Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Rugby Championship matches in South East Asia and will show matches in 30 territories: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

