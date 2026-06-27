Who will be victiorious on Sunday in the PWR final between Saracens and Trailfinders? Here's all you need to know.
The Premiership Women’s Rugby final is almost here and it could see Trailfinders pull of back-to-back shocks as they take on Saracens on Sunday.
Trailfinders knocked out the three-time defending champions Gloucester in the semi-final to cause a huge upset. Barney Maddison’s team are now first-time finalists and so they will be the underdogs at the Stoop.
Saracens, meanwhile, almost suffered a shock of their own as they narrowly beat Exeter Chiefs 40-38 to secure their spot in the final. The club have not won the title in four years and will have a target of getting their hands back on the trophy.
It will also be a battle between two sides packed full of internationals with Trailfinders’ squad including Alana Borland, Emma Wassell and Meg Jones. While Saracens boast Zoe Harrison, Sophie de Goede and Georgia Evans.
For how the teams will line-up, as well as predictions of how this final will play out have a read below.
Premiership Women’s Rugby final 2026 predictions
Trailfinders have been this season’s revelation in the PWR.
Investing well in the off-season brought the likes of Alana Borland, Emma Wassell and Red Roses Meg Jones which have provided the boost which has guided Trailfinders to their first PWR in only their third season.
The rise has been warp speed but will ultimately fall short on home turf this weekend.
In a battle of the best defences in the league (Trailfinders) vs the best attack in the league (Saracens), it will be the the Anglo-Canadian mix of Saracens that will prevail.
On a dry, fast track, they will prove too good thanks to having the best half-back pairing in the league, Canada’s Olivia Apps with Red Rose Zoe Harrison, as well as the best player in the world, Sophie de Goede.
Experience will also pay off. It’s Marlie Packer’s last game for Saracens before departing for Harlequins. We doubt she’ll let her time conclude on the wrong side of a result and fully suspect she will find herself over the try line too.
Read more: Rise of the Red Roses
Saracens v Trailfinders: key details, kick-off time and TV channels
- Kick-off time: 3.00pm BST, Sunday 28 June
- UK TV channels: TNT Sports/YouTube
- Venue: The Stoop, Twickenham
- Capacity: 14,800
Read more: Top Red Roses caps holder
Saracens v Trailfinders facts
- Saracens will head into the final as favourites as they have won the trophy three times in the latest era, which began in 2017, and Trailfinders have never claimed the title.
- Marlie Packer will play her last game for Saracens on Sunday after nine years with the London club, she is joining Harlequins next year.
- It has been 10 years since the Stoop hosted a women’s Premiership final and the referee for this year’s game Holly Wood played in that final a decade ago for Richmond.
- Wood will also be officiating the game just 86 days after giving birth to her daughter, Adaline.
- In the latest era of English women’s rugby only three clubs have won the title: Saracens, Harlequins and Gloucester-Hartpury.
- The attendance record for a PWR final is set to be broken with it currently standing at almost 10,000.
- That number may be impacted though by the hot weather and the fact the Barbarians are playing at Twickenham the day before.
Read more: Here are your W6N fixtures for 2027
Saracens v Trailfinders: head-to-head results
- Saracens 80-14 Trainfinders (PWR, 7 June 2026)
- Trailfinder 5-57 Saracens (PWR, 29 November 2025)
- Trailfinders 17-31 Saracens (PWR, 1 February 2025)
- Saracens 38-29 Trailfinders (PWR, 5 October 2024)
- Saracens 48-17 Trailfinders (PWR, 3 February 2024)
Premiership Women’s rugby final 2026 line-ups and officials
Saracens v Trailfinders line-ups and officials
Saracens
15. Jess Breach
14. Alysha Corrigan
13. Emma Hardy
12. Sophie Bridger
11. Sydney Gregson
10. Zoe Harrison (C)
9. Olivia Apps
1. Kelsey Clifford
2. Bryony Field
3. Donna Rose
4. Julia Omokhuale
5. Laetitia Royer
6. Gabrielle Senft Head
7. Marlie Packer (C)
8. Sophie de Goede
Replacements:
16. Carmen Tremelling
17. Liz Crake
18. Chlore Flanagan
19. Georgia Evans
20. Poppy Cleall
21. Tori Sellors
22. Amelia MacDougall
23. Lottie Sharp
Trailfinders
15. Rosie Inman
14. Vicky Laflin
13. Meg Jones
12. Carys Cox
11. Grace White
10. Claire Gallagher
9. Isla Norman-Bell
1. Alivia Leatherman
2. Georgia Ponsonby
3. May Montiel
4. Emma Wassell
5. Alana Borland
6. Haidee Head
7. Kate Zackary (C)
8. Abi Burton
Replacements:
16. Cristina Blanco
17. Annabel Meta
18. Cassandra Tuffnail
19. Emma Taylor
20. Rachel Malcolm
21. Sally Williams
22. Brooke Bradley
23. Niamh Gallagher
Holly Wood will be the referee for the top-flight final.
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