Who will be victiorious on Sunday in the PWR final between Saracens and Trailfinders? Here's all you need to know.

The Premiership Women’s Rugby final is almost here and it could see Trailfinders pull of back-to-back shocks as they take on Saracens on Sunday.

Trailfinders knocked out the three-time defending champions Gloucester in the semi-final to cause a huge upset. Barney Maddison’s team are now first-time finalists and so they will be the underdogs at the Stoop.

Saracens, meanwhile, almost suffered a shock of their own as they narrowly beat Exeter Chiefs 40-38 to secure their spot in the final. The club have not won the title in four years and will have a target of getting their hands back on the trophy.

It will also be a battle between two sides packed full of internationals with Trailfinders’ squad including Alana Borland, Emma Wassell and Meg Jones. While Saracens boast Zoe Harrison, Sophie de Goede and Georgia Evans.

For how the teams will line-up, as well as predictions of how this final will play out have a read below.

Premiership Women’s Rugby final 2026 predictions

Trailfinders have been this season’s revelation in the PWR.

Investing well in the off-season brought the likes of Alana Borland, Emma Wassell and Red Roses Meg Jones which have provided the boost which has guided Trailfinders to their first PWR in only their third season.

The rise has been warp speed but will ultimately fall short on home turf this weekend.

In a battle of the best defences in the league (Trailfinders) vs the best attack in the league (Saracens), it will be the the Anglo-Canadian mix of Saracens that will prevail.

On a dry, fast track, they will prove too good thanks to having the best half-back pairing in the league, Canada’s Olivia Apps with Red Rose Zoe Harrison, as well as the best player in the world, Sophie de Goede.

Experience will also pay off. It’s Marlie Packer’s last game for Saracens before departing for Harlequins. We doubt she’ll let her time conclude on the wrong side of a result and fully suspect she will find herself over the try line too.

Read more: Rise of the Red Roses

Saracens v Trailfinders: key details, kick-off time and TV channels

Kick-off time: 3.00pm BST, Sunday 28 June

3.00pm BST, Sunday 28 June UK TV channels: TNT Sports/YouTube

TNT Sports/YouTube Venue: The Stoop, Twickenham

The Stoop, Twickenham Capacity: 14,800

Read more: Top Red Roses caps holder

Saracens v Trailfinders facts

Saracens will head into the final as favourites as they have won the trophy three times in the latest era, which began in 2017, and Trailfinders have never claimed the title.

Marlie Packer will play her last game for Saracens on Sunday after nine years with the London club, she is joining Harlequins next year.

It has been 10 years since the Stoop hosted a women’s Premiership final and the referee for this year’s game Holly Wood played in that final a decade ago for Richmond.

Wood will also be officiating the game just 86 days after giving birth to her daughter, Adaline.

In the latest era of English women’s rugby only three clubs have won the title: Saracens, Harlequins and Gloucester-Hartpury.

The attendance record for a PWR final is set to be broken with it currently standing at almost 10,000.

That number may be impacted though by the hot weather and the fact the Barbarians are playing at Twickenham the day before.

Read more: Here are your W6N fixtures for 2027

Saracens v Trailfinders: head-to-head results

Saracens 80-14 Trainfinders (PWR, 7 June 2026)

(PWR, 7 June 2026) Trailfinder 5-57 Saracens (PWR, 29 November 2025)

(PWR, 29 November 2025) Trailfinders 17-31 Saracens (PWR, 1 February 2025)

(PWR, 1 February 2025) Saracens 38-29 Trailfinders (PWR, 5 October 2024)

(PWR, 5 October 2024) Saracens 48-17 Trailfinders (PWR, 3 February 2024)

Premiership Women’s rugby final 2026 line-ups and officials

Saracens v Trailfinders line-ups and officials

Saracens

15. Jess Breach

14. Alysha Corrigan

13. Emma Hardy

12. Sophie Bridger

11. Sydney Gregson

10. Zoe Harrison (C)

9. Olivia Apps

1. Kelsey Clifford

2. Bryony Field

3. Donna Rose

4. Julia Omokhuale

5. Laetitia Royer

6. Gabrielle Senft Head

7. Marlie Packer (C)

8. Sophie de Goede

Replacements:

16. Carmen Tremelling

17. Liz Crake

18. Chlore Flanagan

19. Georgia Evans

20. Poppy Cleall

21. Tori Sellors

22. Amelia MacDougall

23. Lottie Sharp

Trailfinders

15. Rosie Inman

14. Vicky Laflin

13. Meg Jones

12. Carys Cox

11. Grace White

10. Claire Gallagher

9. Isla Norman-Bell

1. Alivia Leatherman

2. Georgia Ponsonby

3. May Montiel

4. Emma Wassell

5. Alana Borland

6. Haidee Head

7. Kate Zackary (C)

8. Abi Burton

Replacements:

16. Cristina Blanco

17. Annabel Meta

18. Cassandra Tuffnail

19. Emma Taylor

20. Rachel Malcolm

21. Sally Williams

22. Brooke Bradley

23. Niamh Gallagher

Holly Wood will be the referee for the top-flight final.

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