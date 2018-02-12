After two weeks of Six Nations action, we thought it was time to update you on all the most recent injuries, and who might be coming back to play in Round Three.

2018 Six Nations Injuries Update

Sam Tremlett takes a look at some of the most recent injuries to afflict each team during the Six Nations, whilst also updating you on players who could possibly be coming back to play a part in the tournament.

England

Ben Youngs is out indefinitely with a knee injury he suffered against Italy. He will miss the rest of the tournament and has been replaced by Richard Wigglesworth.

Both Anthony Watson, and Sam Simmonds limped off during England’s match-up against Wales. It appears Simmonds has a joint problem in his shoulder and Watson picked up a couple of knocks so the long break until the Scotland game will help both.

England do have a boost coming their way, with Elliot Daly, Nathan Hughes and Kyle Sinckler coming back from injury and any could play a part in Round Three. The recovery of Daly’s ankle is particularly newsworthy considering he was predicted to be out of the entire tournament.

Ireland

Robbie Henshaw suffered a dislocated shoulder against Italy when scoring his second try. Henshaw has already had an operation on his right shoulder, and his recovery will take longer than the remainder of the tournament.

Tadhg Furlong and Jack Conan also picked up hamstring and shoulder injuries respectively, although both are expected to return against Wales.

Josh van der Flier will not be returning to Six Nations action though, after he suffered a serious knee injury against France. Already without Sean O’Brien for the foreseeable future, Schmidt is hopeful his back row stocks do not continue to dwindle.

Wales

Leigh Halfpenny did not play against England after an infected foot ruled him out, but he is expected to be back against Ireland.

They could be further boosted by the returns of Liam Williams and Taulupe Faletau although coach Warren Gatland admitted the latter will probably look to play for Bath before the Welsh national side.

Rhys Webb, Dan Biggar, Sam Warburton, and Jonathan Davies are still not expected to play any part in the tournament.

France

Young french sensation Matthieu Jalibert will likely miss the rest of the Six Nations after suffering a serious knee injury. Coach Jacques Brunel said “He will be out for a least a month, maybe two.”

To make matters worse, in the very same game against Ireland during Round One of the tournament, scrum-half Antoine Dupont’s season was ended after he too suffered a serious knee injury.

Scotland

Scotland are still struggling in the front-row department with several of their first choice players out.

Lock Richie Gray is still out with a calf complaint but is expected to play a part in the tournament eventually.

Winger Byron McGuigan, who picked up a hamstring injury against Wales in Round 1, is also expected to return at some point.

Italy

Italy have not picked up any injuries during the first two rounds of the competition, but are still missing experienced heads like Michelle Campagnaro, and Leonardo Sarto with both not expected to play any part in the tournament.

This post will be updated throughout the Six Nations.