New France Coach Brunel Names Six Nations Squad

Just by having a brief look at the squad selection below, there are three aspects to take note of.

Firstly, the selection of uncapped 19-year-old and Bordeaux fly-half Matthieu Jalibert is bold, especially if he gets any game time. Talk about throwing a guy in at the deep end, as Les Bleus first game of the 2018 tournament is against Ireland.

Secondly, the omission of Louis Picamoles, Baptiste Serin, and Francois Trinh-Duc from the squad is another bold move. Picamoles may not have been playing his best rugby this year but he offers unquestionable experience and go-forward ball at the back of the scrum. Serin is a surprising miss because he plays for Bordeaux, where Jacques Brunel was a former coach, and finally Trinh-Duc has been excluded because he has suffered a significant downturn in form. Both Serin and Trinh-Duc also have past Six Nations experience so iquestions could be riased about why all three haven’t made it.

Finally, Matthieu Bastereaud has been included despite the recent controversy – the Toulon centre was handed a three week ban for homophobic language used against opposition flanker Seb Negri, during the French side’s clash with Benetton Treviso.

As many as six uncapped players have been included in the squad: Dany Priso (La Rochelle), Felix Lambey (Lyon), Cedate Gomes Sa (Racing 92), Geoffrey Palis (Castres), and Marco Tauleigne (Bordeaux).

It also appears as if Brunel is putting a considerable amount of faith in young French rugby players because out of the 32 squad members, there are as many as 17 players under the age of 25.