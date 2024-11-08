How to watch England v Australia: Live stream Saturday’s Autumn International at Twickenham

Can Steve Borthwick’s men bounce back from late heartbreak against the All Blacks?

The Wallabies are the visitors at Twickenham as Steve Borthwick’s side play their second match of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series. This guide explains how to watch England v Australia live streams, wherever you are in the world when the game kicks off this weekend.

England came within a whisker of beating the All Blacks last time out, when George Ford’s last-minute drop goal attempt went agonisingly wide of the posts. The hosts will be looking to bounce back from that narrow 22-24 defeat, and Borthwick has picked the same 15 players to start Saturday’s game. Australia are some way behind England in their rebuilding process, as head coach Joe Schmidt attempts to mould a side capable of competing in next year’s British & Irish Lions tour and a home World Cup in 2027. The big headline in the Australia ranks is recent league convert Joseph Sua’ali’i making his debut in the centres.

The Wallabies haven’t won at Twickenham since 2015, and the form book is pointing at an England win. Even so, Australia had their moments in the recent Rugby Championship, so you’ll want to know how to watch an England v Australia live stream this weekend. You can check out our profiles on the England and Wallabies teams, and if you want to watch any other games this weekend, our guide to watching Autumn Internationals live streams will help you out.

Watch England v the Wallabies in the UK and Ireland

TNT Sports is the new home of the Autumn Nations Series in the UK and Ireland. Coverage of England v Australia starts on TNT Sports 1 at 2.00pm on Saturday afternoon, ahead of the 3.10pm kick-off.

A subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which gives you access to all the Autumn Nations Series action, along with Gallagher Premiership rugby, Champions League football and a selection of Premier League matches) will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform. Away from home right now? You can use a VPN to watch your usual subscription service from overseas – find out more below. Live stream England v Australia in the USA Rugby fans in the USA can watch an England v Wallabies live stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. The game kicks off at 10.10am ET/7.10am PT on Saturday morning. To watch the game you’ll need to sign up for either the Premium service ($7.99 per month) or – if you want to ditch some of the ads – Premium Plus ($13.99 per month). A Peacock subscription also gets you access to the entire Autumn Nations Series, Premier League football, and loads of top movies and TV. If you’re travelling outside the US, you can watch an England v Australia live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch England v Wallabies from abroad

Away from home for work or a vacation today? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the first Autumn International of 2024. Rugby-loving fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re overseas – provided it complies with the service’s T&Cs, of course.

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Watch England v Wallabies in Australia

Australian rugby fans can watch an England v Australia live stream ad-free via subscription service Stan Sport. You’ll need to stay up late, though, because the game kicks off at 2.10am AEDT on Sunday morning.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan.

Watch an England v Australia live stream in South Africa

You need a subscription to SuperSport to watch the match in South Africa. Kick-off is at 5.10pm SAST on Saturday.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Live stream England v Australia in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is your destination for an England v Australia live stream. A pass for the Sky Sport Now streaming service costs $29.99 per week, and you can also watch the game on Sky Sport 1.

Kick-off time is 4.10am NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

