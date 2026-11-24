The Top 50 Men’s Rugby Players in the World: 40-31

40. Kyle Steyn

Glasgow Warriors | Scotland

Wing

The Glasgow skipper is arguably one of the game’s most underrated players. Great in the air, an intelligent attacker and a hard worker off the ball, Steyn is now a Gregor Townsend favourite. A potent weapon, he beat 26 defenders in the 2026 Six Nations – more than any other player.

39. Santiago Carreras

Bath | Argentina

Full-back

Such a stylish, almost languid player, reminiscent of Juan Martín Hernández in his effortless grace. Carreras has a set of wheels to go with his silky skills, as he showed in his recent try at Harlequins – a kick interception and nonchalant regather before running in from his 22. Pure magic.

38. Tomos Williams

Saracens | Wales

Scrum-half

Put this man behind a world-class pack and we’d be discussing his inclusion in the top 20 at minimum. One of the most naturally gifted players in our list, Tomos Williams has X-factor flair and plenty of ‘dog’. Unfortunately, this maestro is playing for Wales in the wrong era!

37. Maro Itoje

Saracens | England

Lock

The death of his mother last year shattered his world, but Maro Itoje is rediscovering the form that made him unsurpassed defensively. Maul destroyer, lineout stealer, breakdown jackler – he thrives at it all and he amassed 1,139 tackles en route to his 100th England cap this year.

Read more: England rugby union captains from Will Carling to Maro Itoje

36. Sione Tuipulotu

Glasgow Warriors | Scotland

Centre

A ball-playing bulldozer who, with Finn Russell inside him, has got Scotland purring. Sione Tuipulotu creates space from first-receiver and fixes defenders with his ball-carrying threat and trademark no-look passes. A Test Lion in 2025, can he captain Scotland to silverware?

35. Juita Wainiqolo

Lyon| Fiji

Wing

Outscoring Louis Bielle-Biarrey in the Top 14 last season is no mean feat, yet this flying Fijian chalked up a chart-topping 18 tries in an average Lyon side. With a lightning step and mesmerising hip swivel, he plays rugby like the Islanders of old: see space, attack space, score.

34. Eben Etzebeth

Sharks | South Africa

Lock

When the legendary Victor Matfield hung up his boots, the Springboks had a ready-made successor in the second row. Eben Etzebeth’s career has since gone on to even greater heights, winning his country’s all-time cap record and two Rugby World Cups. You wouldn’t bet against him lifting a third at the age of 36.

Read more: The 10 most capped rugby players of all time

33. Fin Smith

Northampton Saints | England

Fly-half

A master at preserving the space for team-mates by the late timing of his pass. Fin Smith is the main man for club and country and will hope his natural game management, passing range and defence will have him following in the footsteps of his hero, Jonny Wilkinson.

32. Codie Taylor

Crusaders | New Zealand

Hooker

All Blacks boss Dave Rennie praised Codie Taylor’s “huge mana” when naming him captain in Ardie Savea’s absence. The veteran is invariably bloodied but unbowed after games in which his lineout accuracy, scrum power and open-field agility feature. He has also scored 25 Test tries to date.

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31. Emmanuel Meafou

Toulouse | France

Lock

If in doubt, get yourself a big man and few come bigger than Emmanuel Meafou, France’s 6ft 8in, 145kg enforcer. The Kiwi-born second-row can stop a maul on his own, crunch the opposition’s biggest ball-carrier and shore up a scrum. A surefire winner in the game of mass v mass.