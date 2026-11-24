The Top 50 Men’s Rugby Players in the World: 50-41

50. Pablo Matera

Honda Heat | Argentina

Flanker

Argentina’s most-capped player and its beating heart. When they are good, it’s usually because Pablo Matera is great. His carrying provides an awful lot of grunt for the Pumas, who feed off his energy. Fearless in defence, he’s the sort of warrior you want on your side.

49. Julien Marchand

Toulouse | France

Hooker

The boss of the Toulouse pack. He has kept surgeons busy but Julien Marchand brings a serenity to a team that coaches love. Recently restored after a thigh injury, the 31-year-old has the jackaling skills and industry of an openside while smashing it as a set-piece master.

48. Ellis Genge

Bristol Bears | England

Prop

England’s aggressor and hype man, Ellis Genge has matured into a world-class loosehead. A rampant ball-carrier, his scrummaging is much improved and his work-rate can never be questioned. A leader in word and deed, Genge is your man when the chips are down.

47. Wilco Louw

Bulls | South Africa

Prop

“My job is to scrum, maul and tackle,” says Wilco Louw – and boy, he does it well. Pity the tiring loosehead who sees him coming on when deployed in the Bomb Squad. A dab hand at the arm wrestles and power plays on engagement, he has helped the Bulls win 93 scrum penalties across the previous two seasons.

46. Charles Ollivon

Toulon | France

Back row

A former France captain, the 33-year-old is ageing like a fine wine as his capacity to play across the back row and at lock proves crucial to national coach Fabien Galthié. An astute thinker who pairs athleticism and size, he’s one of those ‘glue’ players who has impeccable timing on either side of the ball.

45. Fabian Holland

Highlanders | New Zealand

Lock

The first Dutch-born All Black was World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of the Year in 2025. A dislocated shoulder derailed his entire Super Rugby season but he’s back firing in the black shirt. A 6ft 8in tyro, his lineout dominance and defensive vigour is a torment for opponents.

44. Andre Esterhuizen

Sharks | South Africa

Centre/flanker

The world’s best hybrid, Andre Esterhuizen can start a Test at centre and finish it at flanker. At 116kg and 6ft 4in, the physicality behind his Andre the Giant sobriquet is clear. More impressive is his ability to meet the technical demands of forward and back, to maul in the pack and to distribute in midfield.

43. Warner Dearns

Hurricanes | Japan

Lock

A critical factor in the Hurricanes’ Super Rugby triumph, the towering 24-year-old is Japan’s captain, primary lineout weapon and a maul disruptor of the highest order. He rejected a recent approach to change allegiance to New Zealand – proof of how highly he is rated.

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42. Jamison Gibson-Park

Leinster | Ireland

Scrum-half

The key to Ireland’s attacking rhythm, Jamison Gibson-Park plays quick and thinks quicker. He comes alive at the ruck, putting defenders in a spin with his darting runs and intelligent link play. A blend of precision and perpetual motion, he’s the cornerstone of Leinster’s and Ireland’s modern success.

41. Harry Wilson

Queensland Reds | Australia

No 8