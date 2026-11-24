The Top 50 Men’s Rugby Players in the World: 30-21

30. Tommaso Menoncello

Toulouse | Italy

Centre

Only the second Italian to be crowned Six Nations Player of the Championship, star centre Tommaso Menoncello is a key factor in the Azzurri becoming so competitive in recent years. The 24-year-old’s recent move to Top 14 champions Toulouse can only improve one of world rugby’s most outstanding young talents.

29. Tadhg Beirne

Munster | Ireland

Flanker/lock

A complicated journey to the top of Irish rugby via Llanelli forged a never-say-die attitude in Tadhg Beirne that has made him a modern Lions great. A linchpin of Ireland, the 34-year-old is a tireless defender and breakdown nuisance, but also possesses the soft hands needed for tip-ons and the offloading game.

28. Fraser McReight

Queensland Reds | Australia

Flanker

A traditional openside who loves pilfering ball, Fraser McReight reached a half-century of caps against England. “It’s just the beginning for me. I think I can get a lot better,” says the 27-year-old, who won Australian rugby’s highest honour, the John Eales Medal, for the first time in 2026. Expect his stock to rise even further.

27. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Stormers | South Africa

Fly-half/Full-back

Did you see the vapour trail? Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu set the Boks on their way in Italy with a searing solo try, a match in which he amassed 26 points. At 24, there’s a lot of growth to come but Stormers boss John Dobson is already predicting he’ll retire as the greatest Springbok ever. “He plays the game before it happens,” he says.

26. Matthieu Jalibert

Bordeaux-Bègles | France

Fly-half

So good has Matthieu Jalibert been of late that some have questioned Antoine Dupont’s place in the France team due to supposed incompatibility between the two orchestral composers. He’s a creative maverick who embodies the Gallic spirit of joue through fast feet, slick hands and unconventional thinking.

25. Damian de Allende

Wild Knights | South Africa

Centre

Laid-back off the pitch, the unyielding scourge of opponents on it. Damian de Allende does the hard yards, a physical brute at the heart of the Boks’ storied success. There’s a gifted distributor in that imposing frame and a game understanding that puts most others to shame.

24. Damian Willemse

Stormers | South Africa

Utility back

Rassie Erasmus’s Swiss Army Knife who excels across the back-line. Predominantly a full-back who rules the air, he is arguably the Boks’ most devastating threat with ball in hand. He can kick 50:22s and is no slouch in defence. Willemse boasts a skill-set most can only dream of.

23. Tom Willis

Bordeaux-Bègles | England

No 8

The barrelling Tom Willis is a throwback with his monstrous carries. He beat 122 defenders and made 31 offloads to run away with last season’s Gallagher PREM Player of the Year award. Like his brother Jack, it seems bonkers that England won’t select him because he plays in France.

22. Jac Morgan

Gloucester | Wales

Flanker

“He never looks for a soft day,” says Gloucester boss George Skivington of Jac Morgan, whose power outout is extraordinary. Every time the Brynamman Bomber steps on the pitch, he makes an impact. So much so, he’s transformed his new club’s fortunes in a matter of weeks.

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21. Ollie Chessum

Leicester Tigers | England

Lock/flanker

Equally at home in the second row or at blindside flanker, Ollie Chessum is one of the first names on the team sheet for both club and country. A Test British & Irish Lion in Australia, he’s already captain of Leicester Tigers, and it would be no surprise if Chessum one day inherits the armband from Maro Itoje.