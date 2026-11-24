Rugby World sits down with the Toulouse flanker that we’ve just named the best men’s rugby player on the planet.
The Top 50 Men’s Rugby Players in the World: 20-11
20. Tommy Freeman
Northampton Saints | England
Wing
One of the first names on the England team sheet, Tommy Freeman is a speedy, physical force of nature. A world-class wing with a Lions tour under his belt, he has also worn 13 and 15 with aplomb. He rarely looks flustered and is a prolific finisher – he scored in every 2025 Six Nations game.
19. Len Ikitau
Brumbies | Australia
Centre
Despite the fanfare surrounding Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau is the real superstar in the Wallabies’ back-line. His midfield brilliance, selfless passing and partnership with Henry Slade propelled Exeter Chiefs to the PREM final. Not the biggest, Ikitau is brave in defence and an intelligent reader of the game.
18. Maxime Lucu
Bordeaux-Bègles | France
Scrum-half
For any other nation, losing Antoine Dupont to injury would be disastrous. For France, it hardly mattered. Maxime Lucu’s recent form has been so good that some argue he has surpassed Dupont. Able to fill in at ten, the two-time European champion brings control and tactical discipline along with elite goalkicking.
17. Ox Nché
Sharks | South Africa
Prop
The first prop to be shortlisted for World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year, Ox Nché exploits his 5ft 9in height to get underneath taller opponents and generate maximum power. Arguably the world’s best scrummager, he’s instrumental to a Boks side that often wreaks havoc in the set-piece.
16. Jasper Wiese
Urayasu D-Rocks | South Africa
No 8
The ultimate tackle breaker and gain-line grinder, Wiese causes palpitations in opposition ranks. Blessed with a dense build, low centre of gravity and straight-line intent, Wiese averaged 63m gained a match in his first year at Leicester Tigers – and he has ramped it up since.
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15. Cam Roigard
Hurricanes | New Zealand
Scrum-half
The heartbeat of the Hurricanes, Roigard has a devastating running game. Deadly in broken play, an injury-free run this year cemented his place as heir to Aaron Smith. His kicking game is not as well honed as northern hemisphere nines, but only Dupont can match him ball in hand
14. Will Jordan
Crusaders | New Zealand
Wing/full-back
New Zealand has produced some legendary finishers over the years, but none has been more prolific than Will Jordan. His record-breaking 56 All Blacks tries (to date) have come in just 63 Tests, and that (almost) try-per-game scoring rate is showing little sign of slowing down. Opposition defences should be afraid… very afraid.
13. Cheslin Kolbe
Stormers | South Africa
Wing
Good luck trying to stop Cheslin Kolbe in a one-on-one – it can’t be done. Even a legion of cross-covering defenders is no match for this arch manipulator. He has a wicked step off both feet and does things you cannot coach. Rassie Erasmus calls him a “once in a lifetime” player.
12. Damian McKenzie
Chiefs | New Zealand
Fly-half/full-back
We once called Damian McKenzie the most exciting player on the planet and nothing has changed. The fearless playmaker sees space and attacks it with complete conviction. He loves to run across the face of a defence looking for a weak shoulder or a mismatch to exploit, then accelerate through a gap in the blink of an eye. He has a full array of kicks and a high percentage off the tee. “I try not to be a robot,” he once told Rugby World. He’ll never be that.
- Read more: The perfect 10? These are the 12 best fly-halves currently playing rugby, according to Rugby World
11. Thomas du Toit
Sharks | South Africa
Prop
The top-rated prop on our list is a man who can play on both sides of the scrum. A revelation at Bath, Thomas du Toit often kept England tighthead Will Stuart on the bench at the Rec. His versatility and try-scoring exploits set him apart, while his scrummaging is ferocious and can single-handedly turn games on their head. At 31 years old, ‘Thomas the Tank’ is just into his prime. He would walk into any team in the world.