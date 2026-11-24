The Top 50 Men’s Rugby Players in the World: 20-11

20. Tommy Freeman

Northampton Saints | England

Wing

One of the first names on the England team sheet, Tommy Freeman is a speedy, physical force of nature. A world-class wing with a Lions tour under his belt, he has also worn 13 and 15 with aplomb. He rarely looks flustered and is a prolific finisher – he scored in every 2025 Six Nations game.

19. Len Ikitau

Brumbies | Australia

Centre

Despite the fanfare surrounding Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau is the real superstar in the Wallabies’ back-line. His midfield brilliance, selfless passing and partnership with Henry Slade propelled Exeter Chiefs to the PREM final. Not the biggest, Ikitau is brave in defence and an intelligent reader of the game.

18. Maxime Lucu

Bordeaux-Bègles | France

Scrum-half

For any other nation, losing Antoine Dupont to injury would be disastrous. For France, it hardly mattered. Maxime Lucu’s recent form has been so good that some argue he has surpassed Dupont. Able to fill in at ten, the two-time European champion brings control and tactical discipline along with elite goalkicking.

17. Ox Nché

Sharks | South Africa

Prop

The first prop to be shortlisted for World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year, Ox Nché exploits his 5ft 9in height to get underneath taller opponents and generate maximum power. Arguably the world’s best scrummager, he’s instrumental to a Boks side that often wreaks havoc in the set-piece.

16. Jasper Wiese

Urayasu D-Rocks | South Africa

No 8

The ultimate tackle breaker and gain-line grinder, Wiese causes palpitations in opposition ranks. Blessed with a dense build, low centre of gravity and straight-line intent, Wiese averaged 63m gained a match in his first year at Leicester Tigers – and he has ramped it up since.

15. Cam Roigard

Hurricanes | New Zealand

Scrum-half

The heartbeat of the Hurricanes, Roigard has a devastating running game. Deadly in broken play, an injury-free run this year cemented his place as heir to Aaron Smith. His kicking game is not as well honed as northern hemisphere nines, but only Dupont can match him ball in hand

14. Will Jordan

Crusaders | New Zealand

Wing/full-back

New Zealand has produced some legendary finishers over the years, but none has been more prolific than Will Jordan. His record-breaking 56 All Blacks tries (to date) have come in just 63 Tests, and that (almost) try-per-game scoring rate is showing little sign of slowing down. Opposition defences should be afraid… very afraid.

13. Cheslin Kolbe

Stormers | South Africa

Wing

Good luck trying to stop Cheslin Kolbe in a one-on-one – it can’t be done. Even a legion of cross-covering defenders is no match for this arch manipulator. He has a wicked step off both feet and does things you cannot coach. Rassie Erasmus calls him a “once in a lifetime” player.

12. Damian McKenzie

Chiefs | New Zealand

Fly-half/full-back

We once called Damian McKenzie the most exciting player on the planet and nothing has changed. The fearless playmaker sees space and attacks it with complete conviction. He loves to run across the face of a defence looking for a weak shoulder or a mismatch to exploit, then accelerate through a gap in the blink of an eye. He has a full array of kicks and a high percentage off the tee. “I try not to be a robot,” he once told Rugby World. He’ll never be that.

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11. Thomas du Toit

Sharks | South Africa

Prop

The top-rated prop on our list is a man who can play on both sides of the scrum. A revelation at Bath, Thomas du Toit often kept England tighthead Will Stuart on the bench at the Rec. His versatility and try-scoring exploits set him apart, while his scrummaging is ferocious and can single-handedly turn games on their head. At 31 years old, ‘Thomas the Tank’ is just into his prime. He would walk into any team in the world.