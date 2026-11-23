Our bronze and silver medals head south of the equator to two giants of the modern game

Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry comes to Rugby World’s Top 50 Men’s Rugby Players in the World countdown, as our bronze and silver medals are shared between New Zealand and South Africa.

Representing the All Blacks we have a forward whose all-round game has set a new bar for flankers and No 8s around the world. In the Springboks corner, meanwhile, is a powerful and athletic hooker, whose exceptional jackling abilities would put most specialist flankers to shame.

Tomorrow we reveal our number one, so come back to the website – or check out the new special edition of Rugby World magazine – to find out who we’ve crowned best of the world. Have you guessed who it is yet?

(You can see how we selected our Top 50 Men’s Rugby Players in the World at the bottom of the page.)

The Top 50 Men’s Rugby Players in the World: 3-2

3. Ardie Savea

Blues | New Zealand

Flanker/No 8

The heartbeat of Kiwi rugby, some say Ardie Savea’s influence was what got Scott Robertson the chop from the All Blacks last January.

If so, in Savea you have the ideal candidate to build your team around, and new head coach Dave Rennie was quick to appoint him as his skipper. Dynamic carrying, big tackles, smart breakdown work and even occasional use of the boot, he embodies the level that every modern back-row forward should aspire to reach in 2026.

An All Blacks centurion, a former World Player of the Year and a prolific try-scorer (his 35 touchdowns puts him just behind the legendary Jonah Lomu in the all-time list), he was immense in the opening two games of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry before injury struck – a huge factor in the eventual outcome of the series.

2. Malcolm Marx

Kubota Spears | South Africa

Hooker

It speaks volumes that Malcolm Marx is the world’s best jackler despite being a hooker. Once he locks onto the ball, it’s over – there’s no shifting him. Part set-piece anchor, part auxiliary loose forward, the World Cup-winning Springbok is a beast – huge, athletic and as steady as the tide.

“There are no real chinks in his armour,” says ex-South Africa captain John Smit. “He must be the bane of existence for every opposition side.”

Marx began November as Men’s World Player of the Year, the first front row forward to win the accolade since Keith Wood in 2001. Nearing 100 caps, he’s the only forward in South Africa’s top 16 try-scorers of all time. After six years in Japan, he’s set to join the Bulls next year. Fans in Pretoria must be rubbing their hands with glee.

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