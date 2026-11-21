Five players who’d grace any side on the planet, see who sneaks into our top 10...

Rugby World’s Top 50 Men’s Rugby Players in the World charges into its final ten with a quintet of stars who’d enhance any side on the planet.

It’s an eclectic list boasting a full-back who’s turned placekicking into an artform, a mercurial genius of a fly-half, a forward who’s redefining the role of a hooker, an All Black centre who has it all, and a two-time world player of the year.

We’ll reveal numbers five and four in our countdown tomorrow, as we close in on the big reveal of our top player – both online and in a special edition of Rugby World magazine – on Tuesday 24 November.

Want to know how we selected our Top 50 Men’s Rugby Players in the World? Scroll down to the bottom of the page.

The Top 50 Men’s Rugby Players in the World: 10-6

10. Thomas Ramos

Toulouse | France

Full-back

The Metronome of Mazamet, Thomas Ramos is more reliable as a goalkicker than a Swiss watch on a Japanese train. In this year’s Six Nations he slotted 28 of 32 kicks, including a last-minute penalty to win France back-to-back titles.

On the odd occasion you will see Ramos volley the ball or throw it into no man’s land like a panicked rabbit and yet every time it will end up falling in the hands of a team-mate in space.

Proof that the chaos Ramos brings to club and country is far from that – it is planned brilliance from one of the smartest players in the world.

9. Finn Russell

Bath | Scotland

Fly-half

A free spirit with all the skills to put his glorious attacking mindset into deadly effect. Finn Russell’s ability to make late decisions on the line is unsurpassed, his catch-pass and kicking range almost ethereal. He has sensational hands and a double-pump pass that creates openings where none should exist.

Against New Zealand this month he played his 100th Test, four of those coming as a British Lion. Such is his speculative nature, he makes mistakes but his unflappable temperament means he never diverts from his chosen path.

“When he’s on his game, he can cast a pretty wicked spell,” says esteemed Kiwi coach Chris Boyd.

8. Dan Sheehan

Leinster | Ireland

Hooker

When Ireland captain Dan Sheehan tore round the lineout against Argentina this month, delivering a perfect inside pass to Nick Timoney before the hooker crashed over for a try from the next phase, it was reminiscent of Keith Wood at his best. But Wood wasn’t 6ft 3in and 110kg like Sheehan, nor could he turn his hand to playing No 8 as Sheehan did recently against Munster.

Sheehan is built different. A real unit but with the speed of a flanker and the footwork of a midfield back. That try in Dublin was his 21st in 45 Ireland or British & Irish Lions Tests and few of them have come from flopping down at the back of a driving maul.

7. Jordie Barrett

Hurricanes | New Zealand

Centre

The youngest of the three Barrett brothers who may be remembered as the best. Tana Umaga, a pretty good judge, reckons Jordie will go down as one of the All Blacks’ top midfielders ever having settled at No 12 after time in the back three.

At 6ft 5in and 102kg, he combines the stature of a forward with the skill-set of a Test playmaker. His cut-out passes, breakdown defence and monster boot are just three of his exceptional qualities.

6. Pieter-Steph du Toit

Toyota Verblitz | South Africa

Flanker/lock

A hundred caps, two World Cup winner’s medals, two world player awards and a player-of-the-match-winning defensive performance for the ages in a World Cup final is nothing to sneeze at. But it’s the manner in which Pieter-Steph du Toit has delivered all this that has made him a defining figure of his Springbok generation.

Read more: The 12 greatest Springboks players of all time

The grandson of another South Africa international (Pieter Stephanus du Toit V represented the country 14 times at prop), the 34-year-old has bounced back from multiple injuries – including a life-threatening thigh haematoma – to remain an integral part of Rassie Erasmus’s Springbok plans.

Indeed, there’s a certain irony to all those individual accolades – du Toit is the ultimate team player.

How Rugby World selected its Top 50 Men’s Rugby Players in the World

From 1970 to 1992, Rugby World magazine awarded the official Rugby Player of the Year award with Barry John, Gareth Edwards and Will Carling. After a 34-year hiatus, we’ve brought it back. We consulted almost two dozen global rugby journalists before compiling the Top 50 Men’s Rugby Players in the World among the editorial staff of Rugby World. We looked at impact, club and country honours, consistency and games played plus the unquantifiable metric of which players we find most enjoyable and exciting to watch Recommended videos for you

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