Gregor Townsend will be aiming to continue Scotland's Six Nations success this autumn

Scotland Autumn Internationals Squad 2021

Gregor Townsend has named a 36-man training squad for Scotland‘s autumn International against Tonga.

The squad is made up of home-based players given that the Tonga fixture falls outside the international window. The likes of Worcester’s Duhan van der Merwe and Racing’s Finn Russell are expected to link-up with the team for their later clashes against Australia, South Africa and Japan.

As well as experienced players such as Hamish Watson and Blair Kinghorn, Townsend has called up 14 uncapped players.

The head coach said: “With four tough Test matches ahead of us in this year’s Autumn Nations Series it is important we bring players together early, connect with them as coaches and enable them to grow as a group before the campaign gets underway against Tonga at BT Murrayfield. We’ll then move on to the challenge of facing in-form Australia, world champions South Africa and a very dangerous Japan team.

“We are pleased with the depth we are able to call upon to make up this training squad and it provides a genuine opportunity for players to put their hand up for selection to the full Autumn Nations Series squad.”

Scotland will be looking to avenge the defeat by Japan that knocked them out of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Scotland last faced the Springboks in 2018 where they lost in a narrow 26-20 match. Australia last battled with the Scots in 2017 and Scotland were victorious in a 53-24 game while Tonga lost 37-12 to Scotland when they last met in 2014.

Backs

(DoB/Club/Position/Test debut/caps)

Mark Bennett (3 Feb 1993/Edinburgh/Centre/2014 v Argentina/22)

Jack Blain (21 Feb 2000/Edinburgh/Full-back or wing/Uncapped)

Matt Currie (22 Feb 2001/Edinburgh/Centre/Uncapped)

Jamie Dobie (7 Jun 2001/Glasgow/Scrum-half/Uncapped)

Cole Forbes (10 Aug 1999/Glasgow/Full-back or wing/Uncapped)

Darcy Graham (21 Jun 1997/Edinburgh/Wing/2018 v Wales/19)

George Horne (12 May 1995/Glasgow/Scrum-half/2018 v USA/14)

Damien Hoyland (11 Jun 1994/Edinburgh/Full-back or wing/2015 v Italy/4)

Sam Johnson (19 Jun 1993/Glasgow Warriors/Centre/2019 v Italy/18)

Blair Kinghorn (18 Jan 1997/Edinburgh/Wing/2018 v England/25)

James Lang (4 Apr 1995/Harlequins/Centre of fly-half/2018 v Canada/6)

Rufus McLean (2 Mar 2000/Glasgow/Full-back or wing/Uncapped)

Ali Price (12 May 1993/Glasgow Warriors/Scrum-half/2016 v Georgia/42)

Charlie Savala (21 Apr 2000/Edinburgh/Fly-half/Uncapped)

Kyle Steyn (29 Jan 1994/Glasgow/Centre/2020 v France/1)

Ross Thompson (10 Apr 1999/Glasgow/Fly-half/Uncapped)

Sione Tuipulotu (12 Feb 1997/Glasgow/Centre/Uncapped)

Forwards

Jamie Bhatti (8 Sep 1993/Bath/Prop/2017 v Samoa/18)

Fraser Brown (20 Jun 1989/Glasgow Warriors/Hooker/2013 v Italy/54)

Luke Crosbie (22 Apr 1997/Edinburgh/Flanker/Uncapped)

Rory Darge (23 Feb 2000/Glasgow Warriors/Flanker/Uncapped)

Matt Fagerson (16 Jul 1998/Glasgow Warriors/Back-row/2018 v USA/13)

Zander Fagerson (19 Jan 1996/Glasgow Warriors/Prop/2016 v England/38)

Grant Gilchrist (9 Aug 1992/Edinburgh/Lock/2013 v France/45)

Nick Haining (1 Sep 1990/Edinburgh/Back-row or No 8/2020 v Ireland/8)

Rob Harley (26 May 1990/Glasgow Warriors/Back-row/2012 v Samoa/22)

Jamie Hodgson (19 Mar 1998/Edinburgh/Lock/Uncapped)

Oli Kebble (18 Jun 1992/Glasgow Warriors/Prop/2020 v Georgia/8)

Murray McCallum (16 Mar 1996/Glasgow Warriors/Prop/2018 v Wales/3)

Stuart McInally (9 Aug 1990/Edinburgh/No 8 or flanker/2015 v Italy/40)

Dylan Richardson (15 Jan 1999/Cell C Sharks/Back-row/Uncapped)

Jamie Ritchie (16 Aug 1996/Edinburgh/Back-row/2018 v Canada/27)

Pierre Schoeman (7 Mar 1994/Edinburgh/Prop/Uncapped)

Marshall Sykes (29 Dec 1999/Edinburgh/Lock/Uncapped)

George Turner (8 Oct 1992/Glasgow Warriors/Hooker/2017 v Samoa/17)

Hamish Watson (15 Oct 1991/Edinburgh/Back-row/2015 v Italy/41(+1 for Lions))

Scotland Autumn Internationals Fixtures 2021

Sat 30 October, Scotland v Tonga (2.30pm, BT Murrayfield) Live on Amazon Prime

Sun 7 November, Scotland v Australia (2.15pm, BT Murrayfield) Live on Amazon Prime

Sat 13 November, Scotland v South Africa (1pm, BT Murrayfield) Live on Amazon Prime

Sat 20 November, Scotland v Japan (1pm, BT Murrayfield) Live on Amazon Prime

