Scotland Autumn Internationals Squad 2022

Australia. Fiji. New Zealand. Argentina.

The Scots are welcoming some hefty operators to Edinburgh this autumn and there’s much to prove for the side. The biggest headline so far is that they’ll be doing so without enigmatic fly-half Finn Russell too. But who else is in the mix?

Here is the wider squad selected.

Backs

(DoB/Club/Position/Test debut/caps)

Mark Bennett (3 Feb 1993/Edinburgh/Centre/2014 v Argentina/28)

Darcy Graham (21 Jun 1997/Edinburgh/Wing/2018 v Wales/29)

Chris Harris (28 Dec 1990/Gloucester/Centre/2017 v Samoa/36 (+1 for Lions))

Adam Hastings (5 Oct 1996/Gloucester/Fly-half/2018 v Canada/26)

Stuart Hogg (24 Jun 1992/Exeter Chiefs/Full-back/2012 v Wales/93 (+2 for Lions))

George Horne (12 May 1995/Glasgow/Scrum-half/2018 v USA/17)

Damien Hoyland (11 Jun 1994/Edinburgh/Full-back or wing/2015 v Italy/4)

Blair Kinghorn (18 Jan 1997/Edinburgh/Wing/2018 v England/34)

Stafford McDowall (24 Feb 1998/Glasgow Warriors/Centre/Uncapped)

Rufus McLean (2 Mar 2000/Glasgow/Full-back or wing/2021 v Tonga/3)

Ali Price (12 May 1993/Glasgow Warriors/Scrum-half/2016 v Georgia/54)

Cameron Redpath (23 Dec 1999/Bath/Centre/2021 v England/2)

Ollie Smith (7 Aug 2000/Glasgow Warriors/Full-back/2022 v Argentina/1)

Kyle Steyn (29 Jan 1994/Glasgow/Centre/2020 v France/5)

Ross Thompson (10 Apr 1999/Glasgow/Fly-half/2021 v Tonga/3)

Sione Tuipulotu (12 Feb 1997/Glasgow/Centre/2021 v Tonga/7)

Duhan van der Merwe (4 Jun 1995/Edinburgh/Wing/2020 v Georgia/19 (+3 for Lions))

Ben White (27 May 1998/London Irish/Scrum-half/2022 v England/6)

Forwards

Ewan Ashman (3 Apr 2000/Sale Sharks/Hooker/2021 v Australia/4)

Josh Bayliss (18 Sep 1997/Bath/Back-row/2021 v Australia/3)

Jamie Bhatti (8 Sep 1993/Bath/Prop/2017 v Samoa/22)

Dave Cherry (2 Jan 1991/Edinburgh/Hooker/2021 v England/7)

Andy Christie (22 Mar 1998/Saracens/Back-row/2022 v France/3)

Luke Crosbie (22 Apr 1997/Edinburgh/Flanker/2021 v Tonga/2)

Scott Cummings (3 Dec 1996/Glasgow Warriors/Lock/2019 v France/23)

Jack Dempsey (12 Apr 1994/Glasgow Warriors/Back-row/Uncapped)

Matt Fagerson (16 Jul 1998/Glasgow Warriors/Back-row/2018 v USA/17)

Zander Fagerson (19 Jan 1996/Glasgow Warriors/Prop/2016 v England/42)

Grant Gilchrist (9 Aug 1992/Edinburgh/Lock/2013 v France/48)

Jonny Gray (24 Mar 1994/Exeter Chiefs/Lock/2013 v South Africa/69)

Richie Gray (24 Aug 1989/Glasgow Warriors/Lock/2010 v France/67 (+1 for Lions))

Nick Haining (1 Sep 1990/Edinburgh/Back-row or No 8/2020 v Ireland/11)

WP Nel (30 Apr 1986/Edinburgh/Prop/2015 v Italy/48)

Jamie Ritchie (16 Aug 1996/Edinburgh/Back-row/2018 v Canada/32)

Pierre Schoeman (7 Mar 1994/Edinburgh/Prop/2021 v Tonga/12)

Sam Skinner (31 Jan 1995/Exeter Chiefs/Back-row or lock/2018 v Fiji/22)

Rory Sutherland (24 Aug 1992/Ulster/Prop/2016 v Ireland/20 (+2 for Lions))

George Turner (8 Oct 1992/Glasgow Warriors/Hooker/2017 v Samoa/27)

Murphy Walker (25 Oct 1999/Glasgow Warriors/Prop/Uncapped)

Hamish Watson (15 Oct 1991/Edinburgh/Back-row/2015 v Italy/45(+1 for Lions))

Scotland Autumn Internationals Fixtures 2022

Sat 29 October Scotland v Australia, BT Murrayfield, 5.30pm Live on Amazon Prime

Sat 5 November Scotland v Fiji, BT Murrayfield, 1pm Live on Amazon Prime

Sun 13 November Scotland v New Zealand, BT Murrayfield, 2.15pm Live on Amazon Prime

Sat 19 November Scotland v Argentina, BT Murrayfield, 3.15pm Live on Amazon Prime

