Take a look at Gregor Townsend's Autumn Internationals squad here.

Scotland Autumn Internationals Squad

Gregor Townsend’s Scotland will be missing Stuart Hogg, Zander Fagerson, John Barclay and Richie Gray for their upcoming Autumn International matches against Wales, Fiji, Argentina and South Africa later this year.

As a result three uncapped players have been named in the 40-man squad with Blade Thomson, Sam Johnson and England U20 representative, Sam Skinner all coming in.

Born in Australia, Johnson qualifies due to residency, and New Zealand-born Thomson qualifies through a grandfather. However Thomson and Skinner, along with other players based in England, Wales and France, will have to ask their clubs for permission to play against Wales in Cardiff because the match falls outside the Test window.

Alex Dunbar, Jonny Gray, Huw Jones, Greig Laidlaw, Sean Maitland, Willem Nel, Gordon Reid, Finn Russell, Tommy Seymour, Ryan Wilson and Hamish Watson all return to the squad after rest or injury absences.

Townsend said; “We’ve named a 40-man group for this campaign, which highlights the quality of player that is now available to us and the competition for places.”

“It also enables us to welcome more players into our training environment and hopefully give a few more players a taste of Test match rugby.

“It’s going to be an exciting year for the squad, but our primary focus is fixed on performing well against Wales – familiar opponents who have already recorded a win against us this year.”

Interestingly, Townsend has also asked Luke Crosby and Darcy Graham to train with the squad.