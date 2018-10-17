Take a look at Gregor Townsend's Autumn Internationals squad here.
Scotland Autumn Internationals Squad
Gregor Townsend’s Scotland will be missing Stuart Hogg, Zander Fagerson, John Barclay and Richie Gray for their upcoming Autumn International matches against Wales, Fiji, Argentina and South Africa later this year.
As a result three uncapped players have been named in the 40-man squad with Blade Thomson, Sam Johnson and England U20 representative, Sam Skinner all coming in.
Born in Australia, Johnson qualifies due to residency, and New Zealand-born Thomson qualifies through a grandfather. However Thomson and Skinner, along with other players based in England, Wales and France, will have to ask their clubs for permission to play against Wales in Cardiff because the match falls outside the Test window.
Alex Dunbar, Jonny Gray, Huw Jones, Greig Laidlaw, Sean Maitland, Willem Nel, Gordon Reid, Finn Russell, Tommy Seymour, Ryan Wilson and Hamish Watson all return to the squad after rest or injury absences.
Townsend said; “We’ve named a 40-man group for this campaign, which highlights the quality of player that is now available to us and the competition for places.”
“It also enables us to welcome more players into our training environment and hopefully give a few more players a taste of Test match rugby.
“It’s going to be an exciting year for the squad, but our primary focus is fixed on performing well against Wales – familiar opponents who have already recorded a win against us this year.”
Interestingly, Townsend has also asked Luke Crosby and Darcy Graham to train with the squad.
Forwards:
Forwards:
Alex Allan (Glasgow Warriors), Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Allan Dell (Edinburgh), David Denton (Leicester Tigers), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Ross Ford (Edinburgh), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Rob Harley (Glasgow Warriors), Murray McCallum (Edinburgh), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh), Willem Nel (Edinburgh), Gordon Reid (London Irish), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs), Blade Thomson (Scarlets), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors)
Backs:
Alex Dunbar (Glasgow Warriors), Dougie Fife (Edinburgh), Chris Harris (Newcastle Falcons), Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Pete Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Lee Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Greig Laidlaw (Clermont Auvergne), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Byron McGuigan (Sale Sharks), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Henry Pyrgos (Edinburgh), Finn Russell (Racing 92), Matt Scott (Edinburgh), Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors)
