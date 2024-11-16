How to watch Wales v Australia: Live stream Sunday’s Autumn International

Can Wales avoid an unwanted record by securing their first win of 2024?

The hosts need a win to avoid an unwanted record, while the visitors are looking to follow up last week’s impressive victory over England. You won’t want to miss a second of the final Autumn Nations Series game of the weekend, and this guide explains how to watch Wales v Australia live streams wherever you are in the world – including options to watch for free in the UK.

Both of these sides are in the midst of a rebuild but have had differing fortunes since their two meetings in July. Last weekend’s defeat to Fiji saw Wales equal the team’s record for consecutive defeats – one more loss and it’s their worst-ever run of results. Joe Schmidt’s Australia, meanwhile, are showing signs of recovery after a dismal World Cup, with a win over Argentina in the Rugby Championship and last weekend’s heroics at Twickenham suggesting that the 2025 British & Irish Lions tour may be more competitive than we thought. In short, Warren Gatland’s team will need everything to click if they’re going to bring their losing streak to an end.

Make sure you don’t miss this Principality Stadium encounter with this guide to watching a Wales v Australia live stream wherever you are in the world on Sunday. Read our profile of the Wales squad for more on the team, and find out how to watch the other November fixtures in our guide to Autumn Internationals live streams.

Watch Wales v Wallabies FOR FREE in the UK

All Wales games are available to watch for free with Welsh language commentary on S4C and via BBC iPlayer. Wales v Australia coverage starts at 3.30pm GMT on Sunday, with kick-off at 4.10pm.

Away from home on Sunday? You can use a VPN to watch your usual TV service from overseas – find out more below.

Watch Wales v Australia in the UK and Ireland

TNT Sports is now the TV home of the Autumn Nations Series in the UK and Ireland. Coverage of Wales v Australia starts on TNT Sports 1 at 3.45pm GMT on Sunday afternoon ahead of the 4.10pm kick-off.

A subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which gives you access to all the Autumn Nations Series action, along with Gallagher Premiership rugby, Champions League football and a selection of Premier League matches) will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform.

Watch Wales v Wallabies from abroad

Away from home for work or a vacation this weekend? That doesn’t mean you have to miss out on watching Wales take on the Wallabies. Rugby-loving fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re overseas – provided it complies with your service’s T&Cs, of course.

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Live stream Wales v Australia in the USA

Rugby fans in the USA can watch a Wales v Australia live stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. The game kicks off at 11.10am ET/8.10am PT on Sunday. To watch the game you’ll need to sign up for either the Premium service ($7.99 per month) or – if you want to ditch some of the ads – Premium Plus ($13.99 per month). A Peacock subscription also gets you access to the entire Autumn Nations Series, Premier League football, and loads of top movies and TV. If you’re travelling outside the US, you can watch a Wales v Australia live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Wales v Wallabies in Australia

Australian rugby fans can watch a Wales v Australia live stream ad-free via Stan Sport. You might want to book the morning off work, though, because the game kicks off at 3.10am AEDT in the early hours of Monday.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan.

Live stream Wales v Australia in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is your destination for a Wales v Australia live stream. A pass for the Sky Sport Now streaming service costs $29.99 per week, and you can also watch the game on Sky Sport 2.

Kick-off time is 5.10am NZDT early on Monday morning.

Watch a Wales v Wallabies live stream in South Africa

You need a subscription to SuperSport to watch Wales v Australia in South Africa. Kick-off is at 6.10pm SAST on Sunday evening.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.