I went to a rugby game for the first time at the Rugby World Cup and here are five things I noticed.

Rugby World editor Joe Robinson took his wife Jade along to her first-ever game of rugby this weekend. Here are five things she noticed as a complete novice

The 2025 Women’s World Cup began last weekend as England beat the USA 69-7 at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.

This was followed by a full weekend of fixtures as round one of the tournament came to a conclusion. Fans got to see the likes of New Zealand’s Black Ferns, Canada and France kick-off their campaigns in what will prove to be a record-breaking tournament.

As it my duty as Rugby World editor, I was up in Sunderland to see England beat the USA before heading to sun-drenched York to watch New Zealand and Canada beat Spain and Fiji respectively. It was a spectacular weekend.

But also up in York, as part of those impressive crowds, was someone experiencing their first-ever game of rugby – my wife, Jade.

Knowing that I would be spending another Bank Holiday away with work, I managed to convince my sport-agnostic partner to come with and sample the women’s World Cup and be part of history.

Despite being with a rugby-obsessive for the past 13 years, Jade has never watched a game of elite rugby. In fact, she has only watched me play once and that was about 11 years ago and even then she spent some of the game reading (not that I blame her, it was a boring match).

And with many of those attending this year’s World Cup being relatively new to rugby, I thought it would be interesting to take my wife along to Canada v Fiji and New Zealand v Spain in the opening weekend to see what she made of it all.

Below are five things she noticed from her first ever game of rugby.

Five things I noticed at my first ever rugby game…

1.Great vibes

A succinct start, Jade. What do you mean by this?

“The first thing I noticed was that it had good vibes. From the moment I got there, I got the impression that everyone was friendly when I was in the fan park. Do all sporting events have a fan park like this? I didn’t know this was a thing. I thought you just loitered around until you took your seat but I liked having somewhere to hang.”

No, is the answer to this Jade. You would have not liked the High Wycombe industrial park Wasps used to play in either.

“I then overheard a man say to his wife: ‘I got the hat for the men’s World Cup so I thought I’d do the same for the ladies. This one has bigger emblems anyway.’ That convinced me to get some merch and I bought a t-shirt.

“The was no edge, nobody was insanely drunk. It felt like we were all excited together for a reason. I liked the distinct lack of aggression. I felt myself wondering a lot – is this what going to a club rugby game is like?”

In fairness, it is. I think you would absolutely love a day out to Kingsholm!

“There was also a board where we could all write supportive messages. That’s just a nice thing to read.

“Also, I love reading. It’s my thing (side note: Jade works in publishing). I feel like if I had got my book out before the game, I wouldn’t have been judged.” By book, I assume she meant the latest edition of Rugby World, naturally.

“And Asahi was a good beer of choice.” These are the views and opinions of Jade and is not a paid advertisement for Asahi. But if they’re reading…

2. Women rugby players are hard as nails

“I couldn’t believe the force in which they hit each other. These women are eff’ing HARD.” You better believe that.

“It was my first experience of seeing a game seriously, seeing the intensity of it in front of my own eyes.

“Of the four teams I watched, I felt the Fijians and Black Ferns hit hardest. The Fijian women seemed solid and moved as a pack.

“The Black Ferns were everything I could want from a woman. They were fast, powerful, strong. It would take three of Spain’s players to bring them down. I felt like Portia Woodman-Wickliffe was a celeb and I would never dare stand in front of her if she ran at me.”

Nor would I, to be honest.

“I wondered at points how they can not take being smashed personally. They hit each other so hard but then would help one another up. It was so respectful. I would struggle not to take it personally, someone hitting me, but it shows their professionalism.”

“I also liked number 22 from New Zealand (Ruahei Demant). She was so clearly in charge and I got a front-row seat to see her being a leader.

“The Haka was special and amazing to see. It felt fierce, it felt powerful, it felt intimidating. Probably what they want it to feel.

“And the individual hairstyles of all four countries was also great. I wonder what hairstyle I would have if I played rugby?

“They are just brilliant at what they are doing.”

3. I didn’t know all the rules but I didn’t really care

“What is a knock on?

“I don’t understand a line-out at all.

“The fact I even know these words is a cop out because I’m married to the editor of a rugby magazine.”

Look, guilty, rugby can be complicated but the best things in life are never straightforward.

“But despite that, I didn’t really struggle to follow the game. I could see what each team was trying to achieve. I could tell when someone made a good run, I could tell when someone made a good tackle.”

“I was hyped up and cheering like all the other rugby fans when a try was scored. Side note, I loved when they just huddled it over the try line, what I now know is a rolling maul.”

“I like the process of them moving and the methods. I liked watching the process of them passing down the line and trying to move forward. And watching the defence try and stop that. There was a clear rhythm to it.

Boy, if you like methodical attacking patterns and process-driving rugby, you are going to LOVE watching Andy Farrell’s Ireland.

“I realised that when a team was too close to their own line, they would decide to boot it away. That was good.”

Boy, if you like sensible exit strategies close to your own line, you are going to HATE watching old videos of French Top 14 sides.

“By the end of the first half of the first game, I was fully invested.

“I did think that it is wild they let people sit behind the posts because I was in constant fear that I was going to be hit in the face by the ball because I would not be able to catch it. I asked Joe what to do if it came near me and he just said ‘bread basket’. What does that mean?”

“And I now know what a conversion is.” Progress.

4. Rugby fans are good people

“Rugby girls! Incredible vibes. Intimidating to me, I’m not a sporty girl. I’ve never been in a team sport so it is a completely alien world to me.

“I saw groups of women who were together for something other than just being mates. That’s not something I really see. They share a passion, they are teammates.

“I can’t catch a ball so it’s always in the back of my mind that I’m not one of them.” Being able to catch a ball has not stopped many, many people from laying rugby, trust me.

“In so many social scenarios as a women, you are conscious of yourself and how you look, comparing yourself to other women. At these two games, it is one of the few times where I did not have that feeling.

“I was surrounded by women who came as they were. They wore what they wanted. They were there because they loved rugby and they looked incredible. I was in jeans, fun sunglasses, a merch t-shirt and a All Blacks jacket I nicked off Joe and I did not feel silly in the slightest, I felt part of it.”

“French Canadians, friendly Canadians. It is no cliché that Canadians are friendly. I spoke to loads who had travelled over and they were all so nice. Kiwis are lovely people, a proper laugh. I sat next to a pair and they took me under their wing and helped me understand the game more.”

Just don’t ask them about the 2007 Rugby World Cup quarter-final. They’ll turn!

“The Spanish crowd was really loud and I loved watching a group of young Spanish men and women in their 20s with their faces painted, red shirts, chanting for the whole game like they were watching the final of a football World Cup.”

5. I want to watch more women’s rugby…

“No offence to the men, but I’m so much more engaged in watching women do this then men.” None taken.

“Watching the sport live made such a difference. I was 100x more invested then I would be at home being forced to watch it on TV. I want to go back.” Job done.

