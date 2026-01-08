“It would be an honour to represent Tonga at the next World Cup” Why England and Lions legend Mako Vunipola is eyeing the 2027 Rugby World Cup with Tonga

Vunipola is loving life in France with Pro D2 side RC Vannes and is considering one last World Cup hurrah…

After 13 years at Saracens, Mako Vunipola fancied a change. With almost every trophy in his cabinet, plus 79 England caps and nine Lions Tests, the loosehead prop needed a new challenge. Signing for Vannes, the then newly-promoted side in France’s Top 14, provided exactly that.

Now in his second season in France and plying his trade in Pro D2 after he was unable to prevent Vannes being relegated, Vunipola has one eye on coaching when he decides to hang up the boots.

The 34-year-old is contracted until the end of this season and then will assess his options. He’ll stay in rugby, it’s just in what capacity. We caught up with him to find out how life is in Brittany…

Read more: Who is Mako Vunipola? 10 things you should know about the England prop

What’s it like living in the Breton area?

To be fair, it’s a beautiful place. The weather’s a similar climate to home. The summers are really nice and last winter was quite wet, almost like being back home. The place itself is beautiful.

What were you doing during the autumn?

I was shadowing the national team coaches with Tonga in Scotland. I want to get into coaching after I retire and am just trying to learn really. I need to figure out where I want to start, but I enjoy the whole game. Being position-specific would narrow it down and put me in a box, and I want to do as much as I can really.

Will you play for Tonga at the next World Cup as you would qualify?

At the minute, my contract comes up at the end of this year, and it’s just whether the body can hold up for another year for the World Cup. It would be an honour to represent the country where I’m from, my heritage, my parents are from there. But right now, I can’t really say.

Read more: England fixtures

When you were looking for a new challenge, what was it about Vannes that appealed to you?

I wanted to play in France anyway. The opportunity was to play for a team that is trying to create their own history in the Top 14. It’s a young club, so I thought that I could share my experiences and help them build a foothold in French rugby, almost like the way Exeter did after they got promoted. I wanted to see if I could help with the growth of the club, and that’s what helped me make my decision to come and join Vannes.

Didn’t you score the club’s first Top 14 try?

Yeah, against Toulouse last year. I probably didn’t realise the significance of scoring that try. It was a pretty nice and special moment, but it’s one of those that you reflect on more when you stop.

Was that a baptism of fire against Toulouse?

I’d just joined a new club, so I was trying to figure out some unknowns in terms of how to play with different players, how they play here in Vannes, and how players handle different pressures. When you’re playing one of the best teams in Europe, or a club the size of Toulouse, it’s always going to be an uphill battle for us. I thought that from there we learnt a lot as the season went on.

Read more: Vunipola’s England retirement

Vannes sing their anthem to the tune of the Welsh national anthem. Does that remind you of growing up there?

It is a little bit different, yeah. When I first came here, I didn’t realise the Gaelic ties that they have and how proud they are of that. Hearing the bagpipes and then them singing their anthem to the tune of the Welsh anthem was a bit of a throwback. They are proud of the song and their part of the region, and they’re great fans.

How would you say the Top 14 and Pro D2 leagues compare?

I think the calibre of players in the Top 14 is world-class. Every squad has one or two world-class players in there, so that’s a bit different. I’d say the way the rugby is played as well, there’s a little bit more emphasis on your forwards in Pro D2. Whereas in Top 14, you can probably play a bit more rugby. With top players, you want to play a bit more rugby and get the ball in your hands. That’s probably the biggest difference I found.

What’s it been like playing against some of your old England colleagues?

It’s been awesome. Almost like a bit of a catch-up with everyone that’s down there, not just the England colleagues but players I played against in England. We played Courtney Lawes’s team (Brive) this year, the first game of the season, so it was pretty surreal seeing him in the tunnel. Once we come away from rugby, rugby connects you, but those are friends that you love for life. Whenever you see them, you catch up and try and speak as much as you can, because you spend a lot of time together in the trenches.

Read more: Champions Cup fixtures

Did you get a chance to play against your brother Billy last year?

I only played the away game. It’s weird playing against your brother, but it was probably a little bit easier as we’re a bit older. It’s a little bit easier just to figure out how it works, and we’re both going to do what’s best for our team. It was just another game, but it’s a little harder for our family.

Who has taken to France better out of the two of you?

I think he’s probably taken more to France than I have. Seeing him being captain for Montpellier last year, you could tell that he’s jumped into it with both hands. I know what he’s like in terms of trying to learn the language; he’s a little bit more gung-ho than me. He’s not too shy to just get it wrong, so he’ll get out there and speak French, and that’s shown by him being able to captain their team. It shows the respect they have for him there and how much he’s bought into the whole club.

And how is your French?

I’m still learning. I’m trying to do more in terms of speaking. I try and do as many French lessons as I can. One of the main reasons why I chose to come to France was I wanted to give my children the opportunity to learn a different culture and a different language. It’s a bit disheartening when you see them after six months being able to understand the majority of things and then speak pretty fluently. It’s annoying!

Do you understand why France doesn’t work for everyone, like say Owen Farrell?

I think off the field I can see why it’s not for everyone. The massive shift in the culture and the language is the obvious thing, but the families and stuff is hard to get used to. On the rugby side, there’s a lot more emphasis on things that we’re not used to back home in England, and trying to address that and help in that is not very easy. You have to be open-minded. I think it’s more personal; everyone struggles with different things.

Were you throwing into the lineout the other week?

Yeah, against Bayonne. I had to do a few lineout throws. It was a bit shaky, to say the least. The first one, which was on our line, I found my jumper, so I was fine, but then the other couple were overthrows.

Is that something you’ve done professionally before?

I used to play hooker when I was really young, like 14 to 15. I mess around with it in training, but no, never really practised it. Because our hooker was touch-and-go, I had to try a bit. It’s harder than it looks, but I also think the more time you can put into it, it’s not that hard.

Read more: Rugby bucket list dream away fixture

What is the toughest away day in France?

We went to Clermont last year. That was tough; we got a bit of a pasting there. It’s one of those places where the crowd get behind them and it’s very hard to stop the team. It’s a great atmosphere.

How have you got on with 9pm kick-offs and playing Thursday nights?

I don’t mind playing on Thursday or Friday, but the 9pm kick-offs – I hate them! It ruins the next two days. You finish the game at midnight, and if you’re away you don’t get home till three in the morning if you’re flying, or eight in the morning if you’re driving.

Did you enjoy the Lions tour this summer?

I loved it. I know how magical it is to be part of that as a player. It was awesome to see them win, but I enjoyed more how much they enjoyed the tour itself. It looked like a great tour where everyone was buying into what they are about and exploring a great country like Australia.

Did it bring back some good memories from 2013?

Yeah, definitely. Speaking to a few players who were on the tour in 2013 or on this tour that I knew, it was just awesome to kind of talk and see and compare stories. It was almost like reliving 2013 through them.

What have you made of how England are getting on?

Unreal. The foundations were laid last year where they did really well in the Six Nations. The summer when they played Argentina, to win two Tests on their soil probably went under the radar. It just shows how they’re improving and building some depth now. The best thing was beating New Zealand. Before, when you’re 12-nil down against the All Blacks, many teams would crumble, and to see their ability to stick in the fight is testament to them as players but also a reflection of their coach and coaching staff. They’re going to be here for a long time, and hopefully they can build on that for the next Six Nations.

What have you made of the ‘Pom Squad’ with players like Ellis Genge and Tom Curry on the bench?

I think that just shows the depth that’s growing now as a squad. It shows that they were able to have players of that calibre on the bench. I think it’s awesome for the team to go forward.

Read more: All you need to know about the upcoming 2026 Men’s Six Nations

Are players more receptive to being on the bench now or is it still a let-down not to start?

I don’t think it’s a let-down. I think it’s always an honour to be involved in the team, but I think now players understand it’s a 23-man game, not a 15-man game. They understand that whatever their role is, they must do what’s best for the team. That’s the special thing about good teams, the best teams in the world, it’s all about the team and that shows when you have players of that calibre being able to roll up their socks and get on with it.

Even though I know personally they’d be disappointed to be on the bench and not be starting, they’re still going out there and doing their job to help the team be successful.

Were you surprised that Tom Willis decided to re-sign with Bordeaux and rule himself out of the World Cup?

Yeah, obviously you are a little bit surprised. Most players in that situation would want to be there and play for England, but again, everyone’s got different circumstances and needs.

It’s credit to him to have the strength to choose what’s best for himself and his family as people would have been in his ear telling him he needs to do this or that. Bordeaux is not exactly a bad place to go, or a bad team to join. It is what it is, I guess that’s the nature of rugby now.

What’s it been like watching Saracens from afar?

I’m a big fan. I obviously still know a lot of the staff and players there. However, it’s a completely different team, even though there are still a few of the old boys hanging about. It’s interesting to see the growth and development of the squad as a fan, just trying to enjoy how they get on season to season.

What do you think about R360 (Mike Tindall’s breakaway league)?

I’ve obviously heard or seen people talking about it and trying to find out what it is. I’m not sure what rugby needs, but there definitely needs to be some form of change with the way the world is. It’s difficult when you’re hearing of members of clubs in England going through hard financial times. I want to see the game grow and be appreciated for what it is. I’ll leave that to people who are more qualified to make those decisions.

What’s your favourite thing you’ve done off the field in France?

Being able to visit some of the beaches has been nice. Back home, there are no beaches nearby, and being able to drive 20 minutes and be on a sandy beach has been awesome. To play in the sand with the family has been the most rewarding thing. Even in the summer, I only dip my feet in as the water’s freezing!

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.