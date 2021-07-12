Benjamin Kayser: “Lions scrum battle will be apocalyptic!”

THE SPRINGBOKS are the most confrontational rugby team in the world. Rugby is a physical battle but South Africa’s commitment in every collision is second to none and they take the set-piece very seriously. The scrum battle with the British & Irish Lions will be apocalyptic!

So looking at what I like about the Lions selection, there’s Tadhg Furlong’s capacity to front up to the raw power of Steven Kitshoff. This Irish giant is able to stay within the rules and to anchor the scrum thanks to overwhelming leg strength and good technique.

There’s the experience and reliability of Ken Owens and Jamie George. A hooker’s number one responsibility is to deliver on the essentials: scrum, lineout and defence. Leading by being strong, reliable and finding solutions under a storm, these two are world class at it.

The Lions have the capacity to bring on physical, dynamic players like Luke Cowan-Dickie, Rory Sutherland or Wyn Jones. In particular the Exeter No 2, who isn’t as recognised internationally yet as the lethal weapon he can be.

Do I have any concerns? On his day and on top form, Mako Vunipola is the best loosehead prop in the world – I was on the receiving end of many of his top performances with Saracens. Yet I haven’t seen these performances since the 2019 World Cup and don’t see when he will be able to regain that form.