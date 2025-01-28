Men’s Six Nations 2025: Six breakthrough stars to watch this championship

Rugby World looks at six stars from each side set to take the 2025 Men's Six Nations by storm...

The 2025 Men’s Six Nations begins on Friday 31st, and will conclude on the 15th March.

Ireland will be looking to defend their title and complete the three peat of championships while France will be hoping to bounce back from last year’s tournament thanks to a returning Antoine Dupont.

Scotland and Italy seem to be hopeful under-dogs while England and Wales will be carrying pressure from a disappointing Autumn Nations campaign.

The British and Irish Lions also start this year which means many will be looking to display their talent in a bid to earn the opportunity for a spot on the tour in Australia.

As with every Six Nations, players from each nation breakthrough and show their skills at the very highest level. Here are six players, one from each nation, who are expected to have standout tournaments.

Tom Willis, England

Club: Saracens

Age: 26

International caps: One

Since returning to English rugby in 2023, Saracens back rower Tom Willis has been making a strong impression at both domestic and European level, earning him a call-up to Steve Borthwick’s 2025 Men’s Six Nations squad.

Willis has just one cap to his name so far, making his Test debut as a second-half substitute in a 2023 Rugby World Cup warm-up game against Wales. He was then in the initial England squad for the Autumn Nation Tests but did not play.

The back row forward has been on fire this 2024/25 season at Saracens, establishing himself as the first-choice Number 8 following the departure of Billy Vunipola. He was nominated for the Premiership Player of the month award for October. In November 2024, Willis then played for the England A team against Australia A. Willis played the whole 80 minutes, securing a solid win 37-18.

His efforts haven’t gone unnoticed with Borthwick giving him the call-up to the Six Nations squad.

After eight starts for Saracens this season, Willis has established himself as one of the standout forwards in the Premiership. Offensively, he tops the league for carries (159), gainline successes (64), and defenders beaten (55). He’s also among the best in metres gained (503, ranked seventh) and offloads (16, ranked fifth).

In defence, Willis continues to thrive, ranking third in the Premiership for tackles made (135) and joint-sixth for turnovers won (8).

There are calls for Willis to start at No 8 ahead of Ben Earl, for England’s opening game against Ireland on February 1st. If he is given the nod, expect him to be incredibly influential for England this Six Nations campaign.

Noah Nene, France

Club: Dax

Age: 20

International caps: Uncapped

At just 20 years old, Noah Nene has been making waves in the French rugby union world.

He plays for US Dax in Pro D2, France’s second division, on loan from Stade Francais yet has been called into Fabien Glathie’s wider France squad for the upcoming Six Nations.

Nene played as a youth with RC Val Bievre before joining Stade Francais in 2022, excelling as a seven’s player for Stade Francais in the Supersevens.

He made his debut for the Top 14 in December 2023 against Toulon but over the 2024-25 season has been loaned to US Dax in Pro D2.

Noah Nene was also capped with France U20s against Ireland in the 2024 U20 Six Nations.

Nene could prove to be a crucial piece of the puzzle for France’s style of play for the Six Nations this year, playing across the backline at centre, fly-half or 15.

With Jonanthan Danty and Gael Fickou also injured, Fabian Galthie will have to look further afield for his centre combination, providing a potential opportunity for Nene, Emilien Gailleton and Pierre-Louis Barassi likely being his biggest competition.

Being so young and playing in the French second division, Nene could have quite the breakthrough Six Nations should he get a chance on the pitch.

Sam Prendergast, Ireland

Club: Leinster

Age: 21

International caps: 3

Leinster fly-half Sam Prendergast is only 21 years old but is already being considered as the long-term replacement for Jonny Sexton.

Prendergast’s rise this season has been immense with a Test debut against Argentina in the Autumn, and starts against Fiji and Australia. He will be incumbent Jack Crowley’s biggest rival for the number 10 spot in the Six Nations this year.

Already proving himself in attack, Ireland’s coaches will be wanting to see how Prendergast can deal with the constant physical and mental pressure that the Six Nations demands.

Notable performances from Prendergast include being selected for the Leinster first team in the URC against the Lions in Spring 2023, winning player of the match for his performance.

On his debut, he successfully kicked six out of seven attempts including a late penalty, which secured them the game.

More recently, in December last year, he scored two tries and five conversions in the Champions Cup when Leinster beat Bristol Bears at their home ground.

Prendergast will have a debut Six Nations if he is to play, which is almost guaranteed. The question will be whether it is a cameo from the bench or whether he is set to usurp Crowley from the 10 shirt. It is up to caretake head coach Simon Easterby to decide who makes the cut.

Dan Edwards, Wales

Clubs: Ospreys

Age: 21

International caps: Uncapped

With Dan Biggar retired, Sam Costelow injured and Gareth Anscombe left out, there appears to be a gap for someone like Dan Edwards to stamp their mark on the 10 shirt for Wales.

Edwards is just 21 years old is, playing for the Ospreys in the URC. A good manager who has consistently progressed through the age groups, his selection shows head coach Warren Gatland is firmly focused on the future for Welsh rugby.

HE played for the Welsh Under-20 squad in the 2022 U20 Six Nations, starting as a Fly-half against Ireland. He then went on to start in all of the 2023 U20 Six Nations games.

Filling a huge role at Number 10, Edwards will have to see if he can handle the pressure that comes at the highest level. That being said, Edwards has been on Welsh rugby fan radars for a while, with his skillful, mature and very composed performances for Ospreys.

Should he be given a chance for Wales over the championship, it will be interesting to see if Edwards sinks or swims under the spotlight.

Jack Mann, Scotland

Club: Glasgow Warriors

Age: 25

International caps: Uncapped

Jack Mann is a Number 8 for current URC champions Glasgow Warriors and has been given his first-ever call-up to the Scotland squad for the 2025 Men’s Six Nations.

This comes after a long period out on the sidelines. Mann made his debut for Glasgow against Bath in December 2022, before suffering a long-term injury that kept him out until November 2024.

Mann has gone from strength to strength since returning to the Warriors and with Jack Dempsey now injured, has been spotted as a potential replacement at the age of 25.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend acknowledged how challenging Mann’s journey has been, including setbacks like a concussion in 2022, which led to a year-long recovery, and an ankle injury shortly after his return in late 2023.

Despite these struggles, Mann has shown resilience, rebuilding his career to earn his spot in the national team.

Ross Vintcent, Italy

Club: Exeter Chiefs

Age: 22

International caps: 9

Ross Vintcent could be crucial to Italy repeating their successful 2024 Men’s Six Nations campaign, in which he was key.

The South African-born back row is only 22 but is hotly tipped to be one of the most dynamic forwards in world rugby.

Incredibly fast and physical, Gonzalo Quesada will rely on Vintcent to provide quick, clean ball for the likes of Juan Ignacio Brex and Tommaso Menoncello in the backs.

Vintcent is currently playing for the struggling Exeter Chiefs in the Gallagher Premiership and was previously a delivery boy for Dominos Pizza while at university in the city.