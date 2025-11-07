Can Ireland bounce back from last week’s defeat to the All Blacks?

Watch Ireland v Japan on Saturday, with both teams looking to bounce back from defeats to southern hemisphere giants.

This in-depth guide tells you everything you need to know to watch every minute of the match wherever you are on the planet, including details of how Irish fans can watch Ireland v Japan live streams for free. We also explain how you can use a VPN to watch your usual streaming service if you’re travelling overseas.

Ireland v Japan: Key details

How to watch Ireland v Japan for free

If you’re in Ireland you’re in luck because all of the national team’s remaining Quilter Nations Series games will be broadcast for free by RTÉ. An Ireland v Japan free live stream is available on the RTÉ Player streaming service, while TV viewers will find the game on terrestrial channel RTÉ2.

Pre-match build-up gets underway at 12.00pm IST, ahead of the 12.40pm kick-off.

Ireland-based rugby fans can also watch the match on subscription service TNT Sports through Sky, Now, EE, Virgin Media and Vodafone – check your provider for price details.

How can I watch Ireland v Japan if I’m away from home?

Even if you’re travelling overseas this weekend, you don’t need to worry about missing out on your usual Ireland v Japan live stream. By adding a VPN (or Virtual Private Network) to your travel bag, you can avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise curtail your rugby viewing.

VPNs can do lots of useful things – including improving your online security – and one of them is allowing you to change the IP address of your laptop, smartphone or tablet. This means your device can appear to be back home, even when you’re on the other side of the world, allowing you to enjoy the rugby action wherever you are on the planet.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide rate NordVPN as the best on the market, thanks to its top-of-the-table streaming and security features. You also get the peace of mind of a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a great deal this Black Friday…

NordVPN Black Friday deal

– 77% off + 3 months FREE

– Unblocks Peacock, Discovery+

Rugby World readers can take advantage of an amazing NordVPN deal throughout the Autumn Nations Series. In this Black Friday promotion, you’ll get up to 77% off two year plans, plus an extra three months thrown in for free. View Deal

Where can I watch Ireland v Japan in the UK? As is the case with all of this year’s Autumn Internationals, you can watch an Ireland v Japan live stream on Discovery+ (and the TNT Sports 3 TV channel) in the UK. Coverage starts at 12.00pm GMT, with the match getting underway at 12.40pm. A UK subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which is also home to Gallagher PREM rugby, Champions League football and a selection of Premier League matches) will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform, so check with your provider. Away from home on Saturday? You can still watch the first of Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series matches with the help of a VPN. Read on to find out how. Are there other viewing options for Ireland v Japan?

United States: US viewers can watch every Autumn Nations Series match on NBC’s Kick-off is 7.40am ET / 4.40am PT. You’ll need to sign up for either the Premium service ( $10.99 per month ) or Premium Plus ($16.99 per month). Both services get you access to the rest of the Autumn Nations Series, Premier League soccer, and a selection of top movies and TV shows. Peacock streaming service.

US viewers can watch every Autumn Nations Series match on NBC’s South Africa: SuperSport has the rights to Ireland v Japan in South Africa. Various viewing options are available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream. Kick-off is 2.40pm SAST on Saturday afternoon.

SuperSport has the rights to Ireland v Japan in South Africa. Various viewing options are available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream. Kick-off is 2.40pm SAST on Saturday afternoon. Australia: Stan Sport is the home of all the Quilter Nations Series games down under, and it costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan (prices for the latter start at $12 per month). Kick-off for Ireland v Japan is 11.40pm AEDT late on Saturday night.

Stan Sport is the home of all the Quilter Nations Series games down under, and it costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan (prices for the latter start at $12 per month). Kick-off for Ireland v Japan is 11.40pm AEDT late on Saturday night. New Zealand: Kiwi rugby fans can watch Ireland v Japan live streams on Sky Sport NZ. Sky Sport Now subscriptions start at $54.99 per month, but day passes are available for $29.99. The match gets underway at 1.40am NZDT on Sunday morning.

