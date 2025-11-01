Two of the best sides on the planet renew hostilities in Chicago
Watch Ireland v New Zealand as two giants of the game meet at Chicago’s Soldier Field stadium on Saturday 1 November.
Read on to find out how to watch this epic Gallagher Cup encounter, a clash between the second and third best sides on the planet. There are numerous TV and streaming options around the world – including free options for viewers in Ireland – and we’ll also explain how fans travelling overseas this weekend can use a VPN to watch their usual service from abroad.
Ireland v New Zealand: Key information
– Date: Saturday 1 November 2025
– Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago
– Kick-off time: 8.10pm GMT / 3.10pm CT (local) / 4.10pm ET / 9.10am NZDT (Sunday)
– FREE STREAM: Virgin Media Play (Ireland)
– Other live streams: TNT Sports (UK and Ireland) / Peacock (US) / Sky Sport NZ (New Zealand)
Watch Ireland v New Zealand for FREE in Ireland
Although it’s not technically a home game, Ireland v New Zealand is available to watch for free on the Virgin Media Play streaming service, as well as terrestrial channel Virgin Media One. Pre-match build-up gets underway at 7.00pm IST, ahead of the 8.10pm kick-off.
The match is also available on subscription service TNT Sports through Sky, Now, EE, Virgin Media and Vodafone – check your provider for price details.
Watch Ireland v New Zealand from anywhere
Luckily, being away from home on Saturday doesn’t mean you have to miss this crunch match, because a good VPN (or Virtual Private Network) can help you take your usual streaming services with you.
Usually geo-restrictions prevent you from tuning into your TV subscriptions as you would back home. A VPN sidesteps this inconvenience, however, by changing your IP address. The result? Your laptop, smartphone or tablet appear to be back home, allowing you to watch Ireland v New Zealand live streams as if you were back in your own sitting room. VPNs also have the added benefit of improving your security online.
There are numerous VPNs on the market, but the tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide currently rate NordVPN as the best. It has world-class streaming and security features, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and – to top it all off – they’re offering a great deal ahead of Black Friday…
NordVPN Black Friday deal
– 77% off + 3 months FREE
– Unblocks Virgin Media Play
Rugby World readers can take advantage of an amazing NordVPN deal for the Autumn Nations Series. In a Black Friday promotion, you’ll get up to 77% off two year plans, plus an extra three months thrown in for free.
How to watch Ireland v New Zealand in the UK
TNT Sports 2 (and TNT’s streaming home on Discovery+) are the place to go for Ireland v New Zealand live streams in the UK. Coverage starts at 7.00pm GMT, with the match getting underway at 8.10pm.
A UK subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which gives you access to all the Quilter Nations Series action, along with Gallagher PREM rugby, Champions League football and a selection of Premier League matches) will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform, so check with your provider.
Watch the All Blacks taking on Ireland in New Zealand
Subscription service Sky Sport NZ has the rights for every All Blacks’ rugby fixture this November, including this eagerly anticipated game against Ireland. Kick-off is 9.10am NZDT on Sunday morning.
You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $54.99 per month, but day passes are also available for $29.99. You can also watch Six Nations rugby, Premier League soccer and loads more.
Ireland v New Zealand live streams in the United States
Even if you’re not lucky enough to be at Soldier Field in Chicago, rugby fans in the US can still watch the game. The Ireland v New Zealand live stream will be available on Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service. Kick-off is 4.10pm ET / 1.10pm PT.
To watch the games you’ll need to sign up for either the Premium service ($10.99 per month) or Premium Plus ($16.99 per month). This also gets you access to the entire Autumn Nations Series, Premier League soccer, and loads of top movies and TV shows.
Watch Ireland v All Blacks in South Africa
Springbok fans who want to run the rule over Ireland before they face South Africa later in the month can watch the game on SuperSport. Kick-off is at 10.10pm SAST.
There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.
Stream Ireland v All Blacks in Australia
Aussies can watch Ireland taking on the Wallabies’ Bledisloe Cup rivals ad-free via Stan Sport. Kick-off is 7.10am on Sunday morning.
It costs $20 a month to add Stan Sport to a general Stan plan ($12 a month).
Watch Ireland v New Zealand in Europe, Asia and more
There’s another viewing option for rugby fans who live in a country where no broadcast deal is in place for this match. Streaming service IrishRugby+ is also hosting Ireland v New Zealand live streams – it’ll cost you €10 to watch the match.
The service is available in Afghanistan, Åland Islands, Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus, Bouvet Island, Canada, Switzerland (non-French-speaking areas), China, Christmas Island, Cyprus, Czechia, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Estonia, Finland, Falkland Islands (Malvinas), Faroe Islands, Micronesia, Georgia, Gibraltar, Greece, Greenland, Guatemala, Honduras, Croatia, Hungary, British Indian Ocean Territory, Iceland, Jersey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Latvia, Moldova, Mexico, Marshall Islands, North Macedonia, Malta, Montenegro, Mongolia, New Caledonia, Nicaragua, Netherlands, Norway, Panama, Pitcairn Islands, Palau, Poland, North Korea, Portugal, Romania, Russia, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Svalbard and Jan Mayen, El Salvador, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.
