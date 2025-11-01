Two of the best sides on the planet renew hostilities in Chicago

Watch Ireland v New Zealand as two giants of the game meet at Chicago’s Soldier Field stadium on Saturday 1 November.

Read on to find out how to watch this epic Gallagher Cup encounter, a clash between the second and third best sides on the planet. There are numerous TV and streaming options around the world – including free options for viewers in Ireland – and we’ll also explain how fans travelling overseas this weekend can use a VPN to watch their usual service from abroad.

Read more: How to watch every Autumn International this November

Ireland v New Zealand: Key information

– Date: Saturday 1 November 2025

– Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago

– Kick-off time: 8.10pm GMT / 3.10pm CT (local) / 4.10pm ET / 9.10am NZDT (Sunday)

– FREE STREAM: Virgin Media Play (Ireland)

– Other live streams: TNT Sports (UK and Ireland) / Peacock (US) / Sky Sport NZ (New Zealand)

– Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN’s Black Friday deal

Watch Ireland v New Zealand for FREE in Ireland

Although it’s not technically a home game, Ireland v New Zealand is available to watch for free on the Virgin Media Play streaming service, as well as terrestrial channel Virgin Media One. Pre-match build-up gets underway at 7.00pm IST, ahead of the 8.10pm kick-off.

The match is also available on subscription service TNT Sports through Sky, Now, EE, Virgin Media and Vodafone – check your provider for price details.

Watch Ireland v New Zealand from anywhere

Luckily, being away from home on Saturday doesn’t mean you have to miss this crunch match, because a good VPN (or Virtual Private Network) can help you take your usual streaming services with you.

Usually geo-restrictions prevent you from tuning into your TV subscriptions as you would back home. A VPN sidesteps this inconvenience, however, by changing your IP address. The result? Your laptop, smartphone or tablet appear to be back home, allowing you to watch Ireland v New Zealand live streams as if you were back in your own sitting room. VPNs also have the added benefit of improving your security online.

There are numerous VPNs on the market, but the tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide currently rate NordVPN as the best. It has world-class streaming and security features, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and – to top it all off – they’re offering a great deal ahead of Black Friday…

NordVPN Black Friday deal

– 77% off + 3 months FREE

– Unblocks Virgin Media Play

Rugby World readers can take advantage of an amazing NordVPN deal for the Autumn Nations Series. In a Black Friday promotion, you’ll get up to 77% off two year plans, plus an extra three months thrown in for free. View Deal

How to watch Ireland v New Zealand in the UK

TNT Sports 2 (and TNT’s streaming home on Discovery+) are the place to go for Ireland v New Zealand live streams in the UK. Coverage starts at 7.00pm GMT, with the match getting underway at 8.10pm.