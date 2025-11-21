Ireland v South Africa live streams and TV info – watch for free in Ireland

Two of rugby’s biggest rivals clash under the Saturday night lights in Dublin

Watch Ireland v South Africa today, as two of the best sides in the world renew one of the fiercest rivalries in rugby.

Ireland have had the upper hand in this fixture in recent years, so South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus will be desperate to secure his first ever win at the Aviva Stadium.

Rugby World’s in-depth guide brings you all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Ireland v South Africa online or on TV – including a free option if you’re in Ireland. We’ll also explain how you can use a VPN to access your usual streaming services if you’re travelling overseas.

Ireland v South Africa: Essential information

How to watch Ireland v South Africa for FREE

The last of Ireland’s Quilter Nations Series matches this year is available to watch FOR FREE via national broadcaster RTÉ. An Ireland v Springboks live stream is on the RTÉ Player streaming service, while traditional terrestrial viewers can tune in on RTÉ2.

Coverage starts at 4.30pm IST, ahead of the 5.40pm kick-off.

Irish fans can also watch the match on subscription service TNT Sports through Sky, Now, EE, Virgin Media and Vodafone – check your provider for price details.

Ireland v Springboks live streams in South Africa

SuperSport is showing the penultimate match of the Springboks’ European tour back home in South Africa, with the match getting underway at 7.40pm SAST on Saturday evening. The SuperSport platform is available via DStv or streaming.

Going to be away from home this weekend? A VPN can help you watch your usual streaming services, even when you’re overseas. Cast your eyes downwards to find out more.

Watch Ireland v South Africa from anywhere

You don’t need to miss out on your usual Ireland v Springboks live stream on Saturday, even if you’re hundreds of miles from home in an entirely different country. With the help of a handy piece of kit called a VPN (or Virtual Private Network), you can avoid the geo-restrictions that can sometimes get in the way of watching your usual TV services when you’re overseas.

VPNs have a varied and useful skillset. As well as improving your security online (great for peace of mind when you’re logging into an unfamiliar network), they also allow you to change your device’s IP address. The result? Your laptop, smartphone or tablet can appear to be back home, meaning you can still watch this eagerly anticipated Aviva Stadium encounter, even when your sitting room is thousands of miles away.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide reckon that NordVPN currently tops the world rankings, thanks to its top-notch streaming and security features. You also get the peace of mind of a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a great deal this Black Friday…

NordVPN Black Friday deal

– 77% off + 3 months FREE

– Unblocks RTE Player, Peacock, Discovery+

Rugby World readers can take advantage of an amazing NordVPN deal throughout the Autumn Nations Series. In this Black Friday promotion, you’ll get up to 77% off two year plans, plus an extra three months thrown in for free. View Deal

Stream Ireland v South Africa in the UK

You can watch an Ireland v South Africa live stream on Discovery+ and TNT Sports in the UK. Coverage on TNT Sports 1 starts at 5.30pm GMT, with the match getting underway at 5.40pm.

A UK subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which is also home to Gallagher PREM rugby, Champions League football and a selection of Premier League matches) will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform, so check with your provider.

Streaming options for Ireland v South Africa around the world

United States: NBC’s You’ll need to sign up for either the Premium service ($10.99 per month) or Premium Plus ($16.99 per month) to watch the rugby, both services also giving you access to Premier League soccer, and a selection of top movies and TV shows. Kick-off is 12.40pm ET / 9.40am PT on Saturday. Peacock streaming service has the rights to every Autumn Nations Series match this year.

NBC’s Australia: Rugby fans down under can watch Ireland v South Africa on Stan Sport

Rugby fans down under can watch Ireland v South Africa on New Zealand: Kiwi rugby fans need to head to Sky Sport NZ to watch Ireland v South Africa. Subscriptions to Sky Sport Now are available from $54.99 per month, but day passes are available for $29.99. This game kicks off at 6.40am NZDT on Sunday morning.

