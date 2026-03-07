A game that could decide the destination of this year’s championship title

Watch Scotland v France as Les Bleus arrive in Edinburgh knowing a bonus point victory could secure the Six Nations 2026 title.

France have been in scintillating form in this year’s championship, securing comfortable bonus point wins over Ireland, Wales and Italy while playing some beautiful rugby. Their hosts won’t simply want to give them a second successive Six Nations trophy, however…

Despite a disappointing opening day loss to Italy, Scotland are still in contention for the title after beating England and Wales, and are arguably the only team in the tournament with a backs division to rival France’s – especially with the brilliant Finn Russell pulling the strings. The visitors will be clear favourites, but Gregor Townsend’s team will be hoping the Murrayfield crowd can carry them to an against-the-odds victory.

The match kicks off at 2.10pm GMT, and you can watch Scotland v France live streams for free in the UK, Ireland and France – keep reading to find out how to tune in wherever you are in the world.

Scotland v France: In brief

How to stream Scotland v France for free in the UK

All of Scotland’s home games this season are available for for free on terrestrial channel BBC One and streaming service BBC iPlayer in the UK. Coverage for Saturday’s Six Nations opener starts at 1.00pm GMT ahead of the 2.10pm kick-off.

While BBC iPlayer is free to use, you will need to complete a simple sign-up process to access the service. You also need an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK.

The match is also available via subscription service Premier Sports.

The final game of the weekend, Italy v England is on ITV1 and ITVX, and kicks off at 4.40pm GMT.

Travelling outside the UK right now? You could use a VPN to access your usual stream — keep reading to find out more.

Stream Scotland v France from anywhere

Being abroad doesn’t have to stop you from watching this weekend’s rugby action. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, letting you stream Men’s Six Nations 2026 matches – including Scotland v France – as if you were at home. NordVPN is our favourite and rated as the #1 VPN by our colleagues at TechRadar.

Save 74% on NordVPN!

🔥 Get 74% off

➕ 30-day money-back guarantee

🥇 World’s best VPN service

🎁 £50 Amazon Gift Card included

🔓 Unlocks BBC iPlayer / Virgin Media Play View Deal

Free Scotland v France live streams in Ireland

In Ireland? You can watch free Scotland v France live streams on Virgin Media Play or terrestrial TV channel Virgin Media One.

Pre-match build-up starts at 1.30pm GMT, 40 minutes ahead of the 2.10pm kick-off.

The second match of today’s Six Nations double bill, Italy v England (kick-off: 4.40pm GMT), is also on Virgin Media Play and Virgin Media One.

Watch Scotland v France for free in France

Rugby fans in France can watch their team in action today via live streams on TF1 and its TF1+ streaming service. Both options are free.

Coverage of Scotland v France starts at 3.00pm CET, a mere 10 minutes before the game kicks off at 3.10pm.

French fans who are away from home but want to tune in with their usual French language commentary can still access their TF1 coverage from abroad by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Other viewing options around the world

United States: You can watch every Six Nations 2026 match on NBC’s Peacock streaming service. You’ll need the Premium option, for which prices start at $10.99 per month. Kick-off for Scotland v France is 9.10am ET or an alarm clock-necessitating 6.10am PT on Saturday morning.

South Africa: Head to SuperSport to watch Scotland v France in South Africa. The match gets underway at 4.10pm SAST this afternoon.

Australia: Stan Sport is the place to go for Aussie rugby fans looking for Scotland v France streams this weekend. You’ll need a base Stan subscription (monthly fees start at $12 per month) plus $20 per month to watch Stan Sport. You’ll need to stay up late, though, because kick-off is at 1.10am AEDT.

New Zealand: Kiwi fans can watch Scotland v France on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription. Kick-off is 3.10am NZDT in the small hours of Sunday morning.

Check out our full guide to how to watch Six Nations 2026 for broadcasters around the world.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

Recommended videos for you

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.