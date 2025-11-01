South Africa v Japan live streams: How to watch the Wembley Autumn International

The Springboks welcome the Brave Blossoms to Wembley Stadium.

Watch South Africa v Japan, as the Springboks host the Brave Blossoms at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium.

This guide explains how to tune into the game around the world, including details of both TV channels and streams. And if you’re travelling outside your usual country this weekend, you’ll also find all the information you need to use a VPN to watch South Africa v Japan live streams wherever you are in the world.

Watch Springboks v Japan in the UK

While most of the Autumn Internationals are on TNT Sports, Premier Sports has the rights to South Africa vs Japan.

A standalone subscription to Premier Sports costs £16.99 a month on a rolling basis, whether you’re adding it to your TV package or taking it out as a streaming plan for your laptop or phone. It’s also available for £11.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £120 a year (equivalent to £10 per month) if you pay up front.

Watch Springboks v Japan in South Africa

In South Africa? SuperSport is the place to go for all five of the Springboks’ fixtures in November. There are several SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or streaming.

South Africa v Japan kicks off at 6.10pm SAST on Saturday evening.

Watch South Africa v Japan from anywhere

You can take the rugby with you, even if you’re travelling overseas this weekend, thanks to the wonders of a VPN (or Virtual Private Network).

These handy pieces of software have the useful ability to change your IP address, making your laptop, smartphone or tablet appear to be back home. This means you can avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise prevent you from watching your usual streamers when you’re in another country. A good VPN will also improve your online security, which is great for peace of mind when you’re using an unfamiliar Wi-Fi network in a bar or hotel.

There’s no shortage of VPNs available, but the tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both believe that NordVPN is – like the Springboks – world number one, thanks to its top-notch streaming and security features. They’re also offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a great deal in time for Black Friday…

NordVPN Black Friday deal

– 77% off + 3 months FREE



Rugby World readers can take advantage of an amazing NordVPN deal for the Autumn Internationals. In a Black Friday promotion, you’ll get up to 77% off two year plans, plus an extra three months thrown in for free. View Deal

More streaming options for South Africa v Japan

United States: US viewers can watch South Africa v Japan live streams on FloRugby. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, while an annual subscription will set you back $150 – effectively $12.50 per month. Kick-off is 12.10pm ET / 9.10am PT on Saturday.

US viewers can watch South Africa v Japan live streams on FloRugby. Australia: Stan Sport will be your destination for Saturday’s South Africa v Japan encounter. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan. (Prices for the latter start at $12 per month.) You’ll need to keep the midnight oil burning for this one, because kick-off is 3.10am AEDT on Sunday morning.

Stan Sport will be your destination for Saturday’s South Africa v Japan encounter. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan. (Prices for the latter start at $12 per month.) You’ll need to keep the midnight oil burning for this one, because kick-off is 3.10am AEDT on Sunday morning. New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ has the New Zealand rights for South Africa v Japan. You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $54.99 per month, but day passes are also available for $29.99. The match gets underway at 5.10am NZDT on Sunday morning.

