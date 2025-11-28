Wales welcome the mighty Springboks to Cardiff in the last of this year’s Autumn Internationals.

Watch Wales v South Africa, as the two sides look to end 2025 on a high.

After victory against Japan and a spirited performance in defeat to the All Blacks, things may be starting to look up for the Welsh after a dismal couple of years. Even so, they’ll have their work cut out getting anything out of this match against the Springboks, as the double world champions seem to be getting stronger and stronger.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know to watch Wales taking on the Springboks, featuring details of television channels and streaming options around the world – including details of how fans in the UK can watch Wales v New Zealand live streams for free. We also explain how you can use a VPN to watch your usual TV services from abroad. You’ll find a match preview, line-ups and officials at the bottom of the page.

Wales v South Africa: Key information

How to watch Wales v South Africa for FREE