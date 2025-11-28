Wales welcome the mighty Springboks to Cardiff in the last of this year’s Autumn Internationals.
Watch Wales v South Africa, as the two sides look to end 2025 on a high.
After victory against Japan and a spirited performance in defeat to the All Blacks, things may be starting to look up for the Welsh after a dismal couple of years. Even so, they’ll have their work cut out getting anything out of this match against the Springboks, as the double world champions seem to be getting stronger and stronger.
This guide will tell you everything you need to know to watch Wales taking on the Springboks, featuring details of television channels and streaming options around the world – including details of how fans in the UK can watch Wales v New Zealand live streams for free. We also explain how you can use a VPN to watch your usual TV services from abroad. You’ll find a match preview, line-ups and officials at the bottom of the page.
Wales v South Africa: Key information
– Date: Saturday 29 November 2025
– Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff
– Kick-off time: 3.10pm GMT (local) / 5.10pm SAST / 10.10am ET
– FREE STREAMS: BBC iPlayer / S4C Clic (UK)
– Additional channels and streams: Discovery+ (UK & Ireland) / Peacock (US) / SuperSport (South Africa)
How to watch Wales v South Africa for FREE
In the United Kingdom? Like all of the Principality Stadium games in this year’s Quilter Nations Series, Wales v Springboks is available to watch for free (with Welsh commentary only) on the BBC iPlayer streaming service – as well as S4C Clic and the S4C TV channel. Coverage starts at 2.30pm GMT ahead of the 3.10pm kick-off.
If you want to watch the match in English you’ll need to head to TNT Sports, where the match is available on both the TNT Sports 1 TV channel and the Discovery+ streaming platform. A subscription costs £30.99 per month and also gets you access to a selection of Premier League football matches, as well as the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.
And there’s another way to watch Wales v Springboks for free with English commentary, if you sync up the S4C stream with BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 3 on BBC Sounds:
- Read more: I’ll be watching Wales for free on Welsh TV with English radio commentary – it works surprisingly well
Wales v Springboks live streams in South Africa
SuperSport has the rights to the Wales v South Africa live stream in South Africa. The service is available via DStv or streaming, and the game kicks off at 5.10pm SAST on Saturday evening.
Going to be travelling overseas this weekend? There’s no need to worry about missing the last of this year’s Autumn Internationals, because a good VPN can help you take the action with you. Read on to find out more…
Watch Wales v South Africa from anywhere
Although geo-blocking restrictions can get in the way of watching your usual streamers when you’re away from home, a good VPN (or Virtual Private Network) allows you to tune into your subscription services as you would back home.
It works like this… Among many helpful abilities – such as improving your online security – VPNs can change your device’s IP address, allowing your smartphone, tablet or laptop to appear to be back home. The result? You get to tune into the big match as if you were sitting on your sofa in your living room – even when you’re thousands of miles away.
There are plenty of quality VPNs out there, but the tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both rate NordVPN as the best in the world thanks to its top-notch streaming and security features. Still undecided? You also get a 30-day money-back guarantee, and right now you can take advantage of a great Black Friday deal…
More streaming options for Wales v South Africa
- United States: Rugby fans in the US can watch Wales v South Africa live streams on NBC’s Peacock platform. You’ll need to sign up for either the Premium service ($10.99 per month) or Premium Plus ($16.99 per month) – both will also give you access to Premier League soccer, and a selection of top movies and TV shows. Kick-off is 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT on Saturday morning.
- Australia: Stan Sport has been the place to go for every Autumn Nations Series match this season, and they’re not going to stop for Wales v Springboks. It costs AU$20 a month to add Stan Sport to a general Stan plan (AU$12 a month), and you’ll also get access to PREM Rugby and Premier League football. You’ll need to stay up late, though, because this game kicks off at 2.10am in the early hours of Sunday morning.
- New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ has the rights to Wales v South Africa in New Zealand. Subscriptions to Sky Sport Now are available from $54.99 per month, but day passes are available for $29.99. The match gets underway at 4.10am on Sunday morning.
