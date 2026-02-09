When was the last time England beat Scotland at Murrayfield?

The rivalry re-ignites on Valentine's Day this Six Nations where there will be no love lost between England and Scotland

England are topping the Six Nations table after round one but getting a win this weekend will be tricky.

Steve Borthwick’s men travel to Scotland, a side they have been on the losing end of frequently in recent years.

In decades gone by England were usually the holder of the bragging rights in the rivalry. But since 2018 the contests have been much more competitive and Scotland have won five of the last eight games played between the nations.

Scotland are also a different beast when teams play them in Edinburgh. Additionally, Gregor Townsend’s side have something to prove in round two after losing their tournament opener against Italy last time out.

England are the current holders of the Calcutta Cup after narrowly beating Scotland at Twickenham in 2025. But when did England last win away against Scotland? Here’s all you need to know.

When did England last beat Scotland away?

The last time England travelled to Edinburgh and came away with a win was in 2020.

That year Eddie Jones coached England to a 13-6 victory and the team went on to lift the trophy after completing the fixtures later in the year after pandemic restrictions were lifted.

The game was not a high-scoring affair but that was mainly down to the torrential rain. The first half was largely uneventful with one penalty from Owen Farrell putting England 3-0 up. Two second half penalties from Adam Hastings and another from Farrell kept the game on a knife’s edge.

However, Ellis Genge crashed over for the game’s only try with 10 minutes to go to seal the win for the visitors.

The result had ended two years where Scotland had the Calcutta Cup. They beat England in 2018 to win it and retained it as a year later the nations drew.

But what is the Calcutta Cup? It is the trophy that is won by whoever comes out on top between England and Scotland in the Six Nations.

The silverware is named after Calcutta RFC, which has since gone under. The team formed in 1873 in India after a Christmas Day fixture in 1872. It is thought 20 English and 20 Scotland players took part in that game.

The victors of Saturday’s game will lift it in front of the Scottish crowd. England will be favourites due to their current form but they will know not to underestimate their opponents at home.

