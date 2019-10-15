Women’s Rugby World Cup Fixtures

2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup Fixtures

The fixtures for the 2021 Rugby World Cup tournament are yet to be confirmed at the moment. As soon as they are announced we will update this page.

Past Tournaments

2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup

Host nation – Ireland

Final – New Zealand 41-32 England

2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup

Host nation – France

Final – England 21-9 Canada

2010 Women’s Rugby World Cup

Host nation – England

Final – New Zealand 13-10 England

2006 Women’s Rugby World Cup

Host nation – Canada

Final – New Zealand 25-17 England

2002 Women’s Rugby World Cup

Host nation – Spain

Final – New Zealand 19-9 England

1998 Women’s Rugby World Cup

Host nation – Netherlands

Final – New Zealand 44-12 United States

1994 Women’s Rugby World Cup

Host nation – Scotland

Final – England 38-23 United States

1991 Women’s Rugby World Cup

Host nation – Wales

Final – United States 19-6 England

