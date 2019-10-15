Women’s Rugby World Cup Fixtures

1998 Women’s Rugby World Cup

Host nation – Netherlands

Final – New Zealand 44-12 United States

1994 Women’s Rugby World Cup

Host nation – Scotland

Final – England 38-23 United States

1991 Women’s Rugby World Cup

Host nation – Wales

Final – United States 19-6 England

