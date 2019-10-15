Women’s Rugby World Cup Fixtures
2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup Fixtures
The fixtures for the 2021 Rugby World Cup tournament are yet to be confirmed at the moment. As soon as they are announced we will update this page.
Past Tournaments
2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup
Host nation – Ireland
Final – New Zealand 41-32 England
2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup
Host nation – France
Final – England 21-9 Canada
2010 Women’s Rugby World Cup
Host nation – England
Final – New Zealand 13-10 England
2006 Women’s Rugby World Cup
Host nation – Canada
Final – New Zealand 25-17 England
2002 Women’s Rugby World Cup
Host nation – Spain
Final – New Zealand 19-9 England
1998 Women’s Rugby World Cup
Host nation – Netherlands
Final – New Zealand 44-12 United States
1994 Women’s Rugby World Cup
Host nation – Scotland
Final – England 38-23 United States
1991 Women’s Rugby World Cup
Host nation – Wales
Final – United States 19-6 England
