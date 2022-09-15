It's 12 years since Scotland women played in a Rugby World Cup. Now they're back in the mix

Scotland Women’s Rugby World Cup Squad 2022

Not since 2010 have Scotland women competed in a Rugby World Cup. Well they left it late, but there were scenes of jubilation as they became the 12th and final side to qualify for the 2022 event, after beating Colombia in Dubai in February.

And in naming their squad for this one, experience has come to the fore.

Stalwart lock Emma Wassell is the most capped player in the side, with 57, and she is joined by Jade Konkel-Roberts, Lana Skeldon, Sarah Law and Chloe Rollie as the others in the group with over half a century of caps.

Scotland will need every ounce of that experience in a formidable Pool A with Australia, Wales, and hosts New Zealand. Scotland finished last in the recent Women’s Six Nations and their last warm-up match against Spain having to be cancelled will not have made the job selecting a squad any easier.

All three of Scotland’s pool matches will be played in Whangarei.

Coach Bryan Easson said of selection: “We are all incredibly excited for the month ahead. I think it’s been a long time coming. It was exactly this time last year that we were in Italy trying to qualify.

“A lot of discussions have been had, a lot of players have been played over the past year as well. The process around that was to make sure we had the right players going. Selection has been tough as the players trained exceptionally hard over the summer. Getting the players back from the Commonwealth Games has been exciting for us as well.

“Everyone should feel incredibly proud of being selected for the tournament. I know the squad and management are ready for the challenge ahead.”

Backs

(DoB/Club/Position/Caps)

Shona Campbell (7 Jun 2001, Edinburgh University, wing, 7)

Megan Gaffney (3 Dec 1991, Loughborough Lightning, wing, 44)

Coreen Grant (30 Jan 1998, Saracens, centre, 1)

Sarah Law (19 Dec 1994, Sale Sharks, fly-half, 52)

Rhona Lloyd (17 Oct 1996, Les Lionnes du Stade Bordelais, wing, 39)

Caity Mattinson (17 May 1996, Worcester Warriors, scrum-half, 6)

Mairi McDonald (25 Nov 1997, Hillhead Jordanhill, scrum-half, 8)

Liz Musgrove (25 Dec 1996, Watsonians, wing, 10)

Helen Nelson (24 May 1994, Loughborough Lightning, fly-half, 43)

Emma Orr (6 Apr 2003, Biggar, centre, 4)

Chloe Rollie (26 Jun 1995, Exeter Chiefs, full-back, 50)

Eilidh Sinclair (6 Jul 1995, Exeter Chiefs, full-back, 18)

Hannah Smith (30 Oct 1992, Watsonians, centre, 34)

Meryl Smith (11 Jun 2001, Edinburgh University, centre, 3)

Lisa Thomson (7 Sept 1997, Sale Sharks, centre, 46)

Evie Wills (4 Feb 2001, Hillhead Jordanhill, centre, 3)

Forwards

Leah Bartlett (28 Aug 1998, Loughborough Lightning, prop 18)

Christine Belisle (4 Nov 1993, Loughborough Lightning, prop, 18)

Sarah Bonar (2 September 1994, Harlequins, lock, 31)

Elliann Clarke (16 Feb 2001, Edinburgh University, prop 1)

Katie Dougan (15 Jan 95, Gloucester-Hartpury, prop, 16)

Evie Gallagher (22 Aug 2000, Worcester Warriors, back-row, 13)

Jade Konkel-Roberts (Harlequins, back-row, 53)

Rachel Malcolm (23 May 1991, Loughborough Lightning, back-row, 30)

Rachel McLachlan (26 Feb 1999, Sale Sharks, back-row, 29)

Louise McMillan (27 July 1997, Saracens, lock 37)

Lyndsay O’Donnell (21 June 1993, Worcester Warriors, lock, 16)

Lana Skeldon (18 Oct 1993, Worcester Warriors, hooker, 54)

Jodie Rettie (31 Dec 1990, Saracens, hooker, 17)

Emma Wassell (Loughborough Lightning, lock, 57)

Molly Wright (13 May 1991, Sale Sharks, hooker, 15)

Anne Young (17 Mar 2000, Heriot’s Rugby, prop 2)

Scotland Women’s Rugby World Cup Fixtures 2022

(All kick-off times are UK & Ireland time)

Pool A

Sun 9 Oct, Wales v Scotland (5.45am, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei)

Sat 15 Oct, Scotland v Australia (3am, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei)

Sat 22 Oct, New Zealand v Scotland (4.45am, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei)

