Watch Italy v France for the Sunday game in the third round of the 2025 Six Nations on February 23, with all the details here on TV broadcasts and live streams globally.

France slipped up against England last week in a thriller, and they can’t afford to do so again with Ireland firmly in the tournament’s driving seat. They meet Ireland in Dublin next week, but they can’t afford to look past this visit to Rome to play an Italian side full of confidence after their victory over Wales last time out.

Italy v France kicks off at 4pm CET / 3pm GMT on Sunday February 23 and is available to watch for free in many countries, including the countries in question, plus the UK and Ireland. Read on for RugbyWorld’s complete guide on how to watch Italy v France online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Key information

– Italy v France date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

– Italy v France kick-off time: 4pm local (CET) / 3pm GMT / 10am ET / 5pm SAST / 2am AEDT

– Italy v France venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

– Italy v France on TV: ITV1, Virgin Media One, France 2, TV8

– Italy v France streams: ITVX (free), Virgin Media Play (free), FranceTV (free)

Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

How to watch Italy v France for free – live streams

The good news is that Italy v France on Sunday is widely free to watch. In fact, in all six of the participating six nations, you can get a free live stream for Italy v France.

In Italy, TV8 are showing all of Italy’s games, while France Télévisions have all games for viewers in France. Meanwhile, Italy v France is on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, and on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play in Ireland.

Coverage in all cases is geo-restricted, but if you’re going to be abroad on Sunday you can still get your usual free streams by using a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch Italy v France from abroad

Away from home when Italy v France is on? The major streaming platforms have geo-restrictions, so they won’t work if you’re outside your home country. But that’s not the end of it. A simple and safe solution is out there in the form of a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device’s IP address to make it appear to be in a different country. You can use a VPN to unblock geo-restricted feeds and enjoy your usual coverage from anywhere in the world.

Our office-mates at TechRadar are experts in this field and they rate NordVPN as the best on the market, for its streaming capabilities as well as its privacy features.

How to watch Italy v France in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Italy v France on Sunday February 23 on ITV1 and ITVX.

ITV is sharing Six Nations TV coverage in the UK with the BBC, offering double the number of games, including France’s visit to Rome. The game will go out on free-to-air terrestrial television on ITV1, and online on the ITVX streaming platform. ITVX is free to use with a simple registration (but make sure your TV licence is up to date).

Coverage of France v Italy on ITV starts at 2.15pm GMT for 45 minutes of build-up ahead of the 3pm GMT kick-off.

How to watch Italy v France in Ireland

In Ireland, Italy v France in the Six Nations on Sunday will be shown by free-to-air broadcaster Virgin Media.

On terrestrial television, the game’s on Virgin Media One, or to watch online you can use Virgin Media Play, which has an app but also simply a browser player with no registration required.

Coverage starts at 2pm GMT ahead of the 3pm kick-off.

How to watch Italy v France in Italy

In Italy, Sky Sports is the main Six Nations broadcaster but all of Italy’s games are free to watch through TV8, including Italy v France. TV8 comes on free-to-air terrestrial television but you can also watch online through a simple browser player with no need to register or sign in.

How to watch Italy v France in France

In France, all Six Nations games available through public broadcaster France Télévisions, including Italy v France on February 23. The game will be shown live on television on France 2, and online via the FranceTV streaming platform platform, which is free to use.

Italy v France: Other global streams

USA: Fans in the USA van watch Italy v France, as well as all the other Six Nations games, on Peacock. The streaming platform owned by NBC costs $7.99 a month.

Australia: Stan Sport will have Italy v France for fans in Australia. It’s $27 a month once you’ve added the sport pass to the cheapest base plan.

New Zealand: In New Zealand, Italy v France is on Sky Sport, which is a satellite TV channel, but you can get streaming through Sky Sport Now for $49.99 a month.

South Africa: Supersport has Italy v France for fans in South Africa, available on satellite TV or streaming.

Watch from anywhere: You can use NordVPN to unblock your usual streams while abroad.

For a full list of global broadcasters, check out our full guide on how to watch Six Nations 2025.

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.