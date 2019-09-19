All you need to know about the opening match of Pool D

2019 Rugby World Cup: Australia v Fiji

Head-to-head

Played – 21

Australia wins – 18

Fiji wins – 2

Draws – 1

Most recent meeting – Australia 37-14 Fiji (10 June 2017)

The Wallabies were never truly pushed in this match as Israel Folau and Henry Speight both crossed twice to ensure a comfortable win in Melbourne.

Did You Know?

Vereneki Geneva is Fiji’s record try-scorer with 22, including four against Namibia at the 2011 World Cup. He will be looking to add to that tally from the bench against Australia in Sapporo.

The Coaches

Australia Coach – Michael Cheika

“I am prepared to take responsibility and accountability for everything I do, always have been. And wherever the cards fall I will be proud of my team. They have put so much work in so far against a background of often pressure from off the field and they have stood tall and worked hard through it. They have copped plenty and they are ready for the battle.”

Fiji Coach – John McKee

“We know Australia are a very good team and present a big challenge for us but, because of our preparation, I know that our team is mentally and physically ready for that challenge. The team is selected 100% on merit and the local-based players have earned their places in the team alongside our renowned overseas-based players.”

The Teams

Australia: Kurtley Beale; Reece Hodge, James O’Connor, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete; Christian Lealiifano, Nic White; Scott Sio, Tolu Latu, Allan Alaalatoa, Izack Rodda, Rory Arnold, David Pocock, Michael Hooper (captain), Isi Naisarani.

Replacements: Jordan Uelese, James Slipper, Sekope Kepu, Adam Coleman, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Will Genia, Matt To’omua, Dane Haylett-Petty.

Fiji: Kini Murimurivalu; Josua Tuisova, Waisea Nayacalevu, Levani Botia, Semi Radradra; Ben Volavola, Frank Lomani; Campese Ma’afu, Samuel Matavesi, Peni Ravai, Tevita Cavubati, Leone Nakarawa, Dominiko Waqaniburotu (captain), Peceli Yato, Viliame Mata.

Replacements: Tuvere Vugakoto, Eroni Mawi, Manasa Saulo, Tevita Ratuva, Mosese Voka, Nikola Matawalu, Alivereti Veitokani, Vereniki Goneva.

