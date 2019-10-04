Oita will host only the second-ever meeting between the Wallabies and the Teros

2019 Rugby World Cup: Australia v Uruguay

Head-to-head

Played – 1

Australia wins – 1

Uruguay wins – 0

Most recent meeting – Australia 65-3 Uruguay (27 September 2015)

The only time these two sides have met previously was in the pool stages of the last World Cup when the Wallabies scored 11 tries to demolish the Uruguayans. Matt To’omua and Tevita Kuridrani were among the try-scorers that day in Birmingham and both are starting this match as well.

Did You Know?

Uruguay have made nine changes to the starting XV that lost to Georgia – the most by Uruguay between two Rugby World Cup matches.

Jordan Petaia will make his Wallabies debut on the wing aged just 19 years 204 days – one of 12 changes to the starting XV that lost to Wales – and becomes the youngest Australia player in a World Cup match, overtaking Joe Roff’s mark from 1995.

The Coaches



Australia Coach – Michael Cheika

“It’s a chance to give some guys who haven’t played any footy yet an opportunity to play. We were always going to use our whole squad. We’ve got the type of squad where you can do that. At the same time also we wanted to pick a side more on the ball-carrying front, some bigger bodies in the back row.

“Jordan has got a lot of talent and we’ll see it for the first time. You wouldn’t know that he’s a teenager, the way that he carries himself around the team. He’s intelligent to talk to, understands his rugby, understands the game very well. He loves it too. You can see that he’s loved it for a long time, and he’s definitely ready for it.”

Uruguay Coach – Esteban Meneses

“We’re a very good team and we have very good players and they’ve shocked the world once – why not again against Australia or Wales?”

The Teams

Australia: Kurtley Beale; Dane Haylett-Petty, Tevita Kuridrani, Matt To’omua, Jordan Petaia; Christian Lealiifano, Nic White; James Slipper, Folau Fainga’a, Allan Alaalatoa, Rob Simmons, Adam Coleman, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Michael Hooper (captain), Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: Jordan Uelese, Sekope Kepu, Taniela Tupou, Rory Arnold, David Pocock, Will Genia, James O’Connor, Adam Ashley-Cooper.

Uruguay: Rodrigo Silva; Federico Favaro, Tomas Inciarte, Andres Vilaseca (captain), Nicolas Freitas; Felipe Berchesi, Agustin Ormaechea; Juan Echeverria, German Kessler, Diego Arbelo, Franco Lamanna, Manuel Leindekar, Manuel Ardao, Juan Diego Ormaechea, Manuel Diana.

Replacements: Guillermo Pujadas, Joaquin Jaunsolo, Juan Pedro Rombys, Ignacio Dotti, Juan Manuel Gaminara, Santiago Arata, Felipe Etcheverry, Agustin Della Corte.

