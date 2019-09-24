USA are kicking off their World Cup against England in Kobe

2019 Rugby World Cup: England v USA

Head-to-head

Played – 5

England wins – 5

USA wins – 0

Most recent meeting – England 28-10 USA (8 September 2007)

England kicked off their 2007 World Cup campaign against the Eagles and won thanks to tries from Jason Robinson, Olly Barkley and Tom Rees. A late consolation try for the Americans made the scoreline more respectable.

Did You Know?

Dan Cole will draw level with Jonny Wilkinson – who is third in England’s all-time caps’ list – when making his 91 st Test appearance against USA. Ben Youngs will join them, too, if he comes off the bench.

Hooker Joe Taufete'e has scored 20 tries in 23 appearances for the Eagles – a world record for a front-rower.

Prop David Ainuu – at 19 years 310 days old – will become the second youngest front-row starter in a Rugby World Cup match.

The Coaches

England Coach – Eddie Jones

“We’re looking forward to the USA. They’re a different proposition and they’ve had two weeks to prepare for the game. They will be committed and play with a lot of pride. They’re well coached by Gary Gold and have a good ten in AJ MacGinty.

“We want to be a little bit tidier in attack and execute better. There was a lot of effort but not the execution on Sunday.”

USA Coach – Gary Gold

“We have a style of play and areas of strengths that we’re pretty confident we’re quite good at and I think we need to impose that. If we go away from that and try to play a style of play we’re not accustomed to, or we allow England to dictate the terms of the game, then it’s going to be a tough evening for us.”

The Teams

England: Elliot Daly; Ruaridh McConnochie, Jonathan Joseph, Piers Francis, Joe Cokanasiga; George Ford (captain), Willi Heinz; Joe Marler, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Dan Cole, Joe Launchbury, George Kruis, Tom Curry, Lewis Ludlam, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Jack Singleton, Ellis Genge, Kyle Sinckler, Courtney Lawes , Mark Wilson, Ben Youngs, Owen Farrell, Anthony Watson.

USA: Will Hooley; Blaine Scully (captain), Marcel Brache, Paul Lasike, Martin Iosefo; AJ MacGinty, Shaun Davies; David Ainuu, Joe Taufete’e, Titi Lamositele, Ben Landry, Nick Civetta, Tony Lamborn, John Quill, Cam Dolan.

Replacements: Dylan Fawsitt, Olive Kilifi, Paul Mullen, Greg Peterson, Hanco Germishuys, Ruben de Haas, Bryce Campbell, Mike Te’o.

