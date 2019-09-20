All you need to know about this blockbuster match in Group C.

2019 Rugby World Cup: France v Argentina

One of the biggest group stage matches of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, here is everything you need to know about France’s upcoming contest with Argentina.

Head-to-head

Played – 51

France wins – 36

Argentina wins – 14

Draws – 1

Most recent meeting – France 28-13 Argentina (17 November 2018)

France were in the midst of a five-game losing streak and conceded a try to the Pumas in the second minute, but thanks to a brace from Teddy Thomas and a try from Guilhem Guirado, the French came from behind to win comfortably.

Did You Know?

The two sides played each other twice in the 2007 Rugby World Cup with Argentina winning on both occasions. The first match was the opening contest of the tournament and the second fixture was the third-place playoff.

The Coaches

France Coach – Jacques Brunel

An assistant coach during France’s RWC fourth-place finishes in 2003 and 2007, Brunel spent five years in charge of Italy. He answered an SOS in January 2018 after Guy Novès’s sickly 33% win rate saw him sacked.

Argentina Coach – Mario Ledesma

A giant of Argentinian rugby who played in four World Cups. The former hooker replaced Daniel Hourcade, who quit last June after a defeat by Scotland left his side with two wins in 18 games.

The Teams

France: Maxime Medard, Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Virimi Vakatawa, Yoann Huget, Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont; Jefferson Poirot, Guilhem Guirado (c), Rabah Slimani, Arthur Iturria, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Wenceslas Lauret, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt.

Reserves: Camille Chat, Cyril Baille, Demba Bamba, Bernard Le Roux, Louis Picamoles, Maxime Machenaud, Camille Lopez, Thomas Ramos.

Argentina: Emiliano Boffelli, Matias Moroni, Matias Orlando, Jeronimo De la Fuente, Ramiro Moyano, Nicolas Sanchez, Tomas Cubelli; Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Agustin Creevy, Juan Figallo, Guido Petti, Tomas Lavanini, Pablo Matera (c), Marcos Kremer, Javier Ortega Desio.

Reserves: Julian Montoya, Mayco Vivas, Santiago Medrano, Matias Alemanno, Tomas Lezana, Felipe Ezcurra, Benjamin Urdapilleta, Santiago Carreras.