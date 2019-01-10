Los Pumas are ones to watch next year, take a look at our guide on them here.

Argentina Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

Could spring an upset – as they did against South Africa and Australia in the Rugby Championship – but it’s difficult to see how they could win the whole Rugby World Cup.

How They Qualified

Argentina qualified automatically for the 2019 tournament.

Key Players

Hooker Agustín Creevy is the heartbeat of the team. Lineout specialist Guido Petti and ten Nicolás Sánchez are able allies.

The Coach – Mario Ledesma

A giant of Argentinian rugby who played in four World Cups. The former hooker replaced Daniel Hourcade, who quit last June after a defeat by Scotland left his side with two wins in 18 games.

Major Work-ons

Squad depth. Much could depend on the access to overseas-based players, with Ledesma able to go outside the country on a ‘need-to’ basis – hence Saracens prop Juan Figallo’s call-up at the start of the Rugby Championship.

Argentina Rugby World Cup Warm-ups

We will update this section with who Argentina will play as warm-ups for the tournament when they are announced.

Argentina Rugby World Cup Group

Argentina are in Group C with England, France, USA and Tonga.

Argentina Rugby World Cup Fixtures