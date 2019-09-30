These two nations haven't met for 15 years. Here's what else you need to know about the Pool C match
2019 Rugby World Cup: France v USA
Head-to-head
Played – 7
France wins – 6
USA wins – 1
Most recent meeting – France 39-31 USA (3 July 2004)
In a one-off Test in Connecticut, France played a second string side that squeaked past the Americans, both sides scoring five tries.
Did You Know?
- Typhoon Mitang had threatened to disrupt this match, but it is now moving away from the Japan coastline and the fixture in Fukuoka is going ahead as planned.
- Gael Fickou, who was Man of the Match against Argentina, will win his 50th cap for France against USA.
- AJ MacGinty needs nine points to overtake Matt Alexander (286 points, 1995-98) and move into second place on the USA all-time list behind Mike Hercus (486 points, 2002-09).
Related: Rugby World Cup Fixtures
The Coaches
France Coach – Jacques Brunel
“USA scored 80% of their tries from mauls. It’s likely they’ll make that they’re go-to weapon. We’ll be up against an athletic American side, even if they’re less powerful than the Tongan team. You have to appreciate the display by the English, who snuffed them out.
“We’re wary of this American side because of the physical qualities they’re developing. The English did a good job of dominating them. We hope to do the same.”
USA Coach – Gary Gold
“They’re a very good team, very physical. They play a very good brand of rugby. They play with a lot of flair, as we know the French can do. They’ve got a lot of threats we’ve got to worry about, such as a very big, strong scrum.
“Their ball runners are very strong and they like the offload game, which asks a lot of questions of you from a defensive point of view.”
Related: Rugby World Cup TV Coverage
The Teams
France: Thomas Ramos; Alivereti Raka, Sofiane Guitoune, Gael Fickou, Yoann Huget; Camille Lopez, Maxime Machenaud; Cyril Baille, Camille Chat, Emerick Setiano, Bernard Le Roux, Paul Gabrillagues, Arthur Iturria, Yacouba Camara, Louis Picamoles (captain).
Replacements: Guilhem Guirado, Jefferson Poirot, Rabah Slimani, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Gregory Alldritt, Baptiste Serin, Romain Ntamack, Maxime Medard.
USA: Mike Teo; Blaine Scully (captain), Marcel Brache, Bryce Campbell, Martin Iosefo; AJ MacGinty, Shaun Davies; Eric Fry, Joe Taufete’e, Titi Lamositele, Nate Brakeley, Nick Civetta, Tony Lamborn, Hanco Germishuys, Cam Dolan.
Replacements: Dylan Fawsitt, Olive Kilifi, Paul Mullen, Greg Peterson, Ben Pinkelman, Ruben de Haas, Will Magie, Thretton Palamo.
RELATED RUGBY WORLD CUP CONTENT
France Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
All you need to know about Les Bleus…
USA Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
Coming off a momentous win against Scotland, the…
Rugby World Cup Groups
A rundown of the Rugby World Cup groups…
Key Players
France – Louis Picamoles
After a game of two halves against Argentina and a long break in the lead-up to this match, Louis Picamoles has been given the responsibility of captaining a much-changed France side against the USA. With 81 caps of experience, the No 8 will be looking to ensure his team start well and are consistent across the 80 minutes. With a dozen changes it could be tricky because there is that lack of continuity but Picamoles will lead from the front with his physical carrying game.
USA – Joe Taufete’e
Hooker Joe Taufete’e didn’t have the best game against England last week, particularly at the lineout, but Gary Gold has kept faith with him and against France he has the opportunity to prove why he is so highly rated. He has scored 20 tries in 24 Tests, including 18 in 17 starts, so will surely be looking to add to that tally in Fukuoka. He must also prove he can deliver at the set-piece against a physical French team.
How to watch
This game on Wednesday 2 October in Fukuoka kicks off at 8.45am UK & Ireland time, and will be live on ITV4 (UK) and eir Sport (Ireland). You can also listen live on Radio 5 Live.
Follow our Rugby World Cup homepage which we update regularly with news and features.
Also make sure you know about the Groups, Warm-ups, Dates, Fixtures, Venues, TV Coverage, Qualified Teams by clicking on the highlighted links.
Finally, don’t forget to follow Rugby World on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.