These two nations haven't met for 15 years. Here's what else you need to know about the Pool C match

2019 Rugby World Cup: France v USA

Head-to-head

Played – 7

France wins – 6

USA wins – 1

Most recent meeting – France 39-31 USA (3 July 2004)

In a one-off Test in Connecticut, France played a second string side that squeaked past the Americans, both sides scoring five tries.

Did You Know?

Typhoon Mitang had threatened to disrupt this match, but it is now moving away from the Japan coastline and the fixture in Fukuoka is going ahead as planned.

Gael Fickou, who was Man of the Match against Argentina, will win his 50th cap for France against USA.

AJ MacGinty needs nine points to overtake Matt Alexander (286 points, 1995-98) and move into second place on the USA all-time list behind Mike Hercus (486 points, 2002-09).

The Coaches

France Coach – Jacques Brunel

“USA scored 80% of their tries from mauls. It’s likely they’ll make that they’re go-to weapon. We’ll be up against an athletic American side, even if they’re less powerful than the Tongan team. You have to appreciate the display by the English, who snuffed them out.

“We’re wary of this American side because of the physical qualities they’re developing. The English did a good job of dominating them. We hope to do the same.”

USA Coach – Gary Gold

“They’re a very good team, very physical. They play a very good brand of rugby. They play with a lot of flair, as we know the French can do. They’ve got a lot of threats we’ve got to worry about, such as a very big, strong scrum.

“Their ball runners are very strong and they like the offload game, which asks a lot of questions of you from a defensive point of view.”

The Teams

France: Thomas Ramos; Alivereti Raka, Sofiane Guitoune, Gael Fickou, Yoann Huget; Camille Lopez, Maxime Machenaud; Cyril Baille, Camille Chat, Emerick Setiano, Bernard Le Roux, Paul Gabrillagues, Arthur Iturria, Yacouba Camara, Louis Picamoles (captain).

Replacements: Guilhem Guirado, Jefferson Poirot, Rabah Slimani, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Gregory Alldritt, Baptiste Serin, Romain Ntamack, Maxime Medard.

USA: Mike Teo; Blaine Scully (captain), Marcel Brache, Bryce Campbell, Martin Iosefo; AJ MacGinty, Shaun Davies; Eric Fry, Joe Taufete’e, Titi Lamositele, Nate Brakeley, Nick Civetta, Tony Lamborn, Hanco Germishuys, Cam Dolan.

Replacements: Dylan Fawsitt, Olive Kilifi, Paul Mullen, Greg Peterson, Ben Pinkelman, Ruben de Haas, Will Magie, Thretton Palamo.

