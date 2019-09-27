Can lightning strike twice? After their heroic World Cup pool victory over Fiji, Uruguay hope to make a mockery of the underdogs tag when tackling Georgia in Kumagaya

Uruguay pulled off one of the all-time great Rugby World Cup wins against Fiji on Wednesday, their third success in 12 matches in tournament history. This Pool D match sees them face Georgia, who they beat 24-12 at RWC 2003 to spark euphoric celebrations in Sydney.

Victory in Kumagaya will put the South Americans in sight of a third-place pool finish and automatic qualification for RWC 2023 – something they could scarcely have dreamt about. Georgia, beaten by Wales in their opener, will expect to put Uruguay back in their box.

Head-to-head

Played – 5

Georgia wins – 3

Uruguay wins – 2

Most recent meeting – Georgia 19-10 Uruguay (13 June 2015)

Playing in the Tbilisi Cup on home turf, the Georgians pulled off a hard-fought win over their fellow 2015 World Cup qualifiers. Beka Tsiklauri kicked 11 points, including the conversion of lock Konstantine Mikautadze’s early try. Georgia had three players sin-binned and conceded a penalty try when tackling Uruguay wing Santiago Gibernau off the ball as he chased a chip into the in-goal area. “It was a rusty performance,” said Georgia coach Milton Haig.

Did You Know?

Georgia have won a record 11 Rugby Europe Championship (previously European Nations Cup) titles.

Remarkably, they have never missed a conversion in a World Cup match, converting all 16 of their tries to date.

Replacement Mamuka Gorgodze could play his 13th World Cup match. Only Merab Kvirikashvili (15) has played more for Georgia in the World Cup.

Despite the short turnaround, Uruguay have made just two changes to the starting XV that beat Fiji – their fewest changes between RWC matches bar one occasion (v Scotland 1999).

Viewpoint

Georgia assistant coach Levan Maisashvili: “It’s a tough schedule for us to play three games in ten days. We have to rotate some of the players (there are 12 changes to the starting XV). We still have very experienced guys like Jaba Bregvadze, Lasha Lomidze and Kote Mikautadze in the starting team, and we also have a lot of experience on the bench.

“We made mistakes without focusing on the opposition early on in the match against Wales. We only have a short time to fix these problems, but we had a good review of the match and the players understand what needs to be fixed.

“Uruguay showed us that they will fight for everything. Their first game they did just that, fighting in every single area of the field. We are waiting for them to do that.

“I don’t think our only strong side against Uruguay will be our scrum; we will try to be dominant in every part of the field, whether it’s scrum or lineouts or the backs. Uruguay are a team who can play with heart, as well as us, so I think it will be a good game.”

Georgia wing Giorgi Kveseladze: “We watched Uruguay’s previous game against Fiji and we noticed some of their weaknesses. They play a good team game, with all their players, so we will need to show our aggression and strongest efforts against them.”

Georgia lock Lasha Lomidze: “Everybody says that we should win this game, but Uruguay has beaten Fiji and that was a surprise. This is a great example for us for future matches but, in this game, we need to make sure that the only side creating a surprise will be Georgia. We will try not to make the mistakes that we made against Wales. This time we will make sure we concentrate from the first minute and try to be as dominant as we can.

“Of course it’s great that Merab (Sharikadze, a past captain) is back in the team (on the bench). But there are several players in the team who act as leaders and motivate the whole team and, against Uruguay, we will not be lacking these types of players on the pitch.”

The Teams

Georgia: Lasha Khmaladze; Zura Dzneladze, Giorgi Kveseladze, Lasha Malaguradze, Alexander Todua; Tedo Abzhandadze, Gela Aprasidze; Guram Gogichashvili, Jaba Bregvadze (capt), Levan Chilachava, Lasha Lomidze, Konstantine Mikautadze, Shalva Sutiashvili, Beka Saginadze, Otari Giorgadze.

Replacements: 16 Vano Karkadze, 17 Beka Gigashvili, 18 Giorgi Melikidze, 19 Mamuka Gorgodze, 20 Beka Gorgadze, 21 Vasil Lobzhanidze, 22 Merab Sharikadze, 23 Soso Matiashvili.

Uruguay: Gaston Mieres; Nicolas Freitas, Juan Manuel Cat, Andres Vilaseca, Rodrigo Silva; Felipe Berchesi, Santiago Arata; Mateo Sanguinetti, German Kessler, Juan Pedro Rombys, Ignacio Dotti, Manuel Leindekar, Juan Manuel Gaminara (capt), Santiago Civetta, Alejandro Nieto.

Replacements: 16 Facundo Gattas, 17 Juan Echeverria, 18 Diego Arbelo, 19 Diego Magno, 20 Juan Diego Ormaechea, 21 Manuel Ardao, 22 Agustin Ormaechea, 23 Leandro Leivas.

Key Players

Georgia – Jaba Bregvadze

Mikheil Nariashvili, Georgia’s captain of late, sits this one out while centre Merab Sharikadze, another regular skipper since the last World Cup, is starting on the bench.

So for the first time the armband goes to hooker Jaba Bregvadze, playing in his third World Cup and about to make his 56th Test appearance. The ex-Toulouse and Worcester player had an inauspicious start to his tournament when he was sin-binned within a minute of coming on against Wales for collapsing a maul.

The 32-year-old played for Sunwolves last season, becoming the first Georgian to play Super Rugby. “I hope there will be other Georgians playing Super Rugby because if we can get experience it will be really good for us and our country to develop rugby,” said Bregvadze, who revealed that he ate sushi almost every day in his first months in Japan.

Uruguay – Felipe Berchesi



The Dax fly-half was coolness personified amid the frenzied tension of Kamaishi, slotting six out of seven kicks at goal to snaffle the Man of the Match award and steer Uruguay to an unforgettable triumph. His golden half-dozen included the penalty five minutes from time that took his team two scores clear and left Fiji powerless to prevent the shock result.

Berchesi’s 15 points that day is a Teros record for a World Cup match. He now shares the national record for World Cup points, tying with Diego Aguirre on 30, and a mere three more points will see him pass Aguirre’s tournament record for a Uruguay player of 17, set in 1999.

