The Welsh kick off their Rugby World Cup campaign against Georgia in Toyota

2019 Rugby World Cup: Wales v Georgia

Head-to-head

Played – 1

Wales wins – 1

Georgia wins – 0

Most recent meeting – Wales 13-6 Georgia (18 November 2017)

These two sides have met only once before, back in 2017. Wales, with an experimental side, secured a close and hard-contested win in Cardiff. Georgia’s defence and powerful scrum kept them in the game, but they couldn’t get over the try-line.

Did You Know?

This is the oldest Wales starting XV at a Rugby World Cup. With an average age of 28 years 331 days, it is 80 days per man older than the team that beat Japan 72-18 at RWC 2007.

Georgia are yet to miss a conversion in World Cup history, getting maximum points from all 14 of their tries.

The Coaches

Wales Coach – Warren Gatland

“With Georgia, we know how strong they are up front and their scrum is a weapon. We’ve got to be competent at scrum time.”

Georgia Coach – Milton Haig

“What we’ve done is go for a mix of both experience and youth. We’ve been playing these (younger) players for the past two years purely for the fact that when we got to this World Cup they would have double-digit numbers of caps to their name.

“In 2015, I said if we didn’t come to 2019 with a bit more ‘X factor’ that I would shoot myself, and thankfully I don’t have to do that. I think we’ve got a little bit more young blood who can actually use the ball a bit better and step a bit better and that’s why they are in the team.”

The Teams

Wales: Liam Williams; George North, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Tom Francis, Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric, Josh Navidi.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith, Dillon Lewis, Aaron Shingler, Ross Moriarty, Tomos Williams, Rhys Patchell, Leigh Halfpenny.

Georgia: Soso Matiashvili; Miriani Modebadze, David Kacharava, Tamaz Mchedlidze, Giorgi Kveseladze; Tedo Abzhandadze, Vasil Lobzhanidze; Mikheil Nariashvili (captain), Shalva Mamukashvili, Beka Gigashvili, Giorgi Nemsadze, Konstantine Mikautadze, Giorgi Tkhilaishvili, Mamuka Gorgodze, Beka Gorgadze.

Replacements: Jaba Bregvadze, Guram Gogichashvili, Levan Chilachava, Shalva Sutiashvili, Beka Saginadze, Otari Giorgadze, Gela Aprasidze, Lasha Khmaladze.

