The Welsh kick off their Rugby World Cup campaign against Georgia in Toyota
2019 Rugby World Cup: Wales v Georgia
Head-to-head
Played – 1
Wales wins – 1
Georgia wins – 0
Most recent meeting – Wales 13-6 Georgia (18 November 2017)
These two sides have met only once before, back in 2017. Wales, with an experimental side, secured a close and hard-contested win in Cardiff. Georgia’s defence and powerful scrum kept them in the game, but they couldn’t get over the try-line.
Did You Know?
- This is the oldest Wales starting XV at a Rugby World Cup. With an average age of 28 years 331 days, it is 80 days per man older than the team that beat Japan 72-18 at RWC 2007.
- Georgia are yet to miss a conversion in World Cup history, getting maximum points from all 14 of their tries.
The Coaches
Wales Coach – Warren Gatland
“With Georgia, we know how strong they are up front and their scrum is a weapon. We’ve got to be competent at scrum time.”
Georgia Coach – Milton Haig
“What we’ve done is go for a mix of both experience and youth. We’ve been playing these (younger) players for the past two years purely for the fact that when we got to this World Cup they would have double-digit numbers of caps to their name.
“In 2015, I said if we didn’t come to 2019 with a bit more ‘X factor’ that I would shoot myself, and thankfully I don’t have to do that. I think we’ve got a little bit more young blood who can actually use the ball a bit better and step a bit better and that’s why they are in the team.”
The Teams
Wales: Liam Williams; George North, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Tom Francis, Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric, Josh Navidi.
Replacements: Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith, Dillon Lewis, Aaron Shingler, Ross Moriarty, Tomos Williams, Rhys Patchell, Leigh Halfpenny.
Georgia: Soso Matiashvili; Miriani Modebadze, David Kacharava, Tamaz Mchedlidze, Giorgi Kveseladze; Tedo Abzhandadze, Vasil Lobzhanidze; Mikheil Nariashvili (captain), Shalva Mamukashvili, Beka Gigashvili, Giorgi Nemsadze, Konstantine Mikautadze, Giorgi Tkhilaishvili, Mamuka Gorgodze, Beka Gorgadze.
Replacements: Jaba Bregvadze, Guram Gogichashvili, Levan Chilachava, Shalva Sutiashvili, Beka Saginadze, Otari Giorgadze, Gela Aprasidze, Lasha Khmaladze.
Key Players
Wales – Alun Wyn Jones
Alun Wyn Jones turned 34 just before the World Cup started and will equal Gethin Jenkins’s Wales caps record of 129 against Georgia. If he decides to play on internationally after Japan, he will surely swallow up Richie McCaw’s caps record some time in 2020. Of all his 137 Wales and Lions appearances, none was more heroic than his battle through the pain of a knee injury in Wales’ Grand Slam win over Ireland in March. “He’s set the tone and standard for Welsh rugby for a decade,” says fly-half Gareth Anscombe.
Georgia – Mikheil Nariashvili
Mikheil Nariashvili didn’t play in this year’s Rugby Europe Championship as the coaches gave a few younger props a go, but not only will he be wearing the Georgia No 1 shirt in this first game against Wales but he will captain the side in the absence of regular skipper Merab Sharikadze, who is injured. The 29-year-old prop, who plays his club rugby at Montpellier, has been labelled “the best loosehead in the world” and will give the Welsh a stern test at scrum time.
How to watch
This match on Monday 23 September kicks off at 11.15am UK & Ireland time. It is live on ITV (UK) and eir Sport (Ireland), or you can listen to radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live.
