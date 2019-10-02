Both Scott and Beauden knocked the ball on in hilarious fashion against Canada

WATCH: Barrett Brothers Drop Two Certain Tries

As expected the All Blacks ran out handsome winners during their Rugby World Cup Pool B match against Canada. Nine tries were scored in total with each of the three Barrett brothers (Beauden, Jordie and Scott) crossing the whitewash.

However, two of the Barretts, Scott and Beauden, produced hilarious moments that are sure to grant them some ribbing and flak in the Kiwi dressing room during the rest of the tournament.

Both players were set to cross the try-line for tries and yet inexplicably both of them knocked them on without any sign of contact.

Scott’s came in the first half and would have secured the bonus point but it was not to be. Beauden did secure the bonus point just before half-time.

However, it was not the perfect evening for the two-time Player of the Year as late in the match he was set to score his second try of the night and yet he too inexplicably dropped the ball as well. As ITV Rugby suggests in the caption below, he is human after all. Watch that moment below…

Admittedly the conditions were clearly tough in Oita, being hot, sticky and humid, but the two lapses were still rare moments in All Black World Cup history.

The two brothers are in good company, though, because the difficult conditions in Japan have contributed to a high number of handling errors in the tournament.

New Zealand’s next game is against Namibia on Sunday whilst Canada go up against the South Africans on 8 October. Both the Kiwis and Springboks are expected to get bonus points from those two matches.