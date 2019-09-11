History of the Rugby World Cup anthem World in Union

There’s a dream, I feel

So rare, so real

All the world in union

The world as one

Gathering together

One mind, one heart

Every creed, every colour

Once joined, never apart

Searching for the best in me

I will find what I can be

If I win, lose or draw

It’s a victory for all

It’s the world in union

The world as one

As we climb to reach our destiny

A new age has begun

We may face high mountains

Must cross rough seas

We must take our place in history

And live with dignity

Just to be the best I can

That’s the goal for every man

If I win, lose or draw

It’s a victory for all

It’s the world in union

The world as one

As we climb to reach our destiny

A new age has begun

It’s the world

The world in union

A new age has begun

The song was used at the 1991 event. In 1999 Shirley Bassey and Bryn Terfel produced a version, Hayley Westenra recorded one in 2011 and in 2015 Paloma Faith sang a version that was used on ITV’s coverage of the Rugby World Cup.

The Faith number was not well received and during that tournament a petition to replace the singer’s version received over 10,000 signatures.

For the 2019 Rugby World Cup, the song was recorded by Japanese singer Kiyoe Yoshioka.

