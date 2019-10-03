The man who paints himself with each teams jersey has become a huge sensation.

Meet Rugby World Cup Superfan ‘Bak-san’

There will be plenty of stars on the pitch at the 2019 Rugby World Cup but there one man who has fast become a star in the stands as well, the man known as Bak-san.

In his everyday life he is known as Hiroshi Moriyama but he has picked up the nickname thanks to growth as a global social media sensation. Since the tournament began on the 20th of September, Moriyama has painted his torso the colour of each nations jersey and by the end of the event he looks to have painted himself the colour of the 20 nations competing. He has tickets to match 27 of the games so it is only a matter of time. He even did two matches in one day on the 3rd of October as you can see below!

“I started doing this five years ago, at a Top League game,” Moriyama told the Japan Times.

“Most Japanese rugby fans are quiet when they watch games, and I thought it would be good if they were a bit noisier,” he said. “I took that to the extreme in the hope that other people would see me having fun.”

The painting process is less fun though as it usually takes a couple of hours for his wife, Rika, to complete the intricate detail of the jerseys.

“There are some really small details which look difficult to do,” he said. “I don’t do anything. I just stand there.”